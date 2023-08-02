Remnant 2 sells over 1 million copies in less than a week It only took about four days for Gunfire Games' sequel to pull in these numbers on Remnant 2.

It seems pretty clear that Gunfire Games has blown it out of the park with Remnant 2. The game is out, has gathered tons of attention, and now has a one million copy milestone to show for it after less than a week. Gunfire and Gearbox Publishing announced this week that Remnant 2 had crossed 1 million copies sold in a jiffy, and has thanked its audience for the massive support it has received since release.

Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire Games announced that Remnant 2 had sold over 1 million copies on the Remnant franchise website this week. With a simultaneous launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Seriess X/S, and PC, and a global release date of July 25, 2023, Remnant 2 managed to accomplish this feat in just four days.

“To everyone who helped us achieve this amazing milestone, thank you for your unwavering support,” said Gunfire Games CEO David Adams. “This was a multi-year journey for us and we couldn’t be happier to see fans having such a great time with a game we put our heart and soul into.”

Remnant 2 quickly sold one million copies on the back of its solid improvements on the working forumlas of the original.

Source: Gearbox Publishing

Gearbox Publishing also couldn’t be more thrilled with the turnout on Remnant 2 so far, as shared by San Francisco branch president Yoon Im.

Remnant 2 exceeded our expectations. As a commercial and critical hit, we’re incredibly proud of the Gunfire team and everyone here at Gearbox Publishing who brought this title to life. As excited as we are, we’re incredibly thankful to the Remnant community who supported us and the Gunfire team during development. To the new Remnant fans who joined our community in the past week, we’re thrilled you joined us on this journey.

We were certainly among those that loved Remnant 2, as shared in our Shacknews review and a recent Big Team Building livestream. It looks like many others worldwide share our enthusiasm.