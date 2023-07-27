ShackStream: Big Team Building in Remnant 2 - Episode 57 The Shack staff test their mettle in the latest tough game from Gunfire Games: Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 is now out in the wild and what better way to celebrate the challenge than with an episode of Big Team Building? On today’s episode, we’ll be diving into some Adventure Mode to try and get some new bosses and we might even bump the difficulty up to see how we handle it. Join us on the Shacknews Twitch channel!

This episode of Big Team Building is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The Shack staff will be playing Remnant 2 for about two hours, given or take a few minutes depending on whether we find ourselves in a boss fight or some other tough-as-nails encounter.

Don’t know what we’re talking about with Remnant 2? Then you should get yourself up to speed by reading my Remnant 2 review and then checking out our Remnant 2 page. The short of it is that Gunfire Games has blessed us with a sequel to its smash hit, Remnant: From the Ashes. The sequel doubles-down on the challenge, refines a lot of the systems, and delivers players another intense co-op third-person shooter.

