ShackStream: Big Team Building in Remnant 2 - Episode 57

The Shack staff test their mettle in the latest tough game from Gunfire Games: Remnant 2.
Sam Chandler
1

Remnant 2 is now out in the wild and what better way to celebrate the challenge than with an episode of Big Team Building? On today’s episode, we’ll be diving into some Adventure Mode to try and get some new bosses and we might even bump the difficulty up to see how we handle it. Join us on the Shacknews Twitch channel!

This episode of Big Team Building is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The Shack staff will be playing Remnant 2 for about two hours, given or take a few minutes depending on whether we find ourselves in a boss fight or some other tough-as-nails encounter.

Don’t know what we’re talking about with Remnant 2? Then you should get yourself up to speed by reading my Remnant 2 review and then checking out our Remnant 2 page. The short of it is that Gunfire Games has blessed us with a sequel to its smash hit, Remnant: From the Ashes. The sequel doubles-down on the challenge, refines a lot of the systems, and delivers players another intense co-op third-person shooter.

We’d like to give a special thanks to those who tune in each week and join us for the fun. Whether you jump into chat or kick back and lurk, it means a lot. If you’d like to support us further, you can do so by subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. By linking Amazon Prime to Twitch, you can get a free sub to use each month. Don’t have Prime? No worries. You can support us for free by checking out Shackpets on iOS and Android!

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

