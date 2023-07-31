New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Cities: Skylines 2's maps will be about 5 times as large as those of the original

A regular map in Cities: Skylines 2 will feature about 159 kilometers of building space across 144 unlockable tiles.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Colossal Order
1

With the latest developer video on Cities: Skylines 2, Colossal Order may as well have put any fears to rest that you’d run out of space to keep expanding your dream cities. We’ve seen capacity on Cities: Skylines rise dramatically ever since the first game was released, but Cities: Skylines 2 aims to give players a surplus of space to build upon right from the get-go. A typical map in Cities: Skylines 2 will be roughly five times as big as they were in the first game.

Colossal Order went into deeper details on map size in Cities: Skylines 2 in the latest Feature Highlights video on the Cities: Skylines YouTube channel. According to the video, the squares on which players build sections of their city will be smaller, but the overall map will be much larger.

“In Cities: Skylines the playable area consists of 5x5 tiles, 9 of which can be purchased once everything is unlocked," Colossal Order says. "One map tile is 1.92 x 1.92 km which results in the total playable area being 92.16km² with a maximum of 33.18km² to build a city on.”

Cities: Skylines 2 tile management
Tile management will once again be important in Cities: Skylines 2 as you carefully decide which areas best suit your expanding city's needs.
Source: Colossal Order

“[In Cities: Skylines 2], one map tile is much smaller—roughly 1/3 what it is in the predecessor—but you are able to unlock almost all tiles giving you a whopping total of 441 map tiles," Colossal Order says. “That results in a playable area of 159km² which is roughly 5 times bigger than in Cities: Skylines.”

This should come as a delight to players who are looking forward to building a massive and sprawling urban metropolis in the new game. Revealed back in March 2023, Cities: Skylines 2 has looked like a phenomenal step forward for the city builder. New graphical upgrade like seasonal weather effects and new management tools like upgraded traffic control options stand to make it a large step forward, and it looks like we’ll have suitable maps on which to take those steps.

Cities: Skylines 2 is also set to launch in October of this year. With that month approaching fast, stay tuned for more details and reveals as we get closer to its release date.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

