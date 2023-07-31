Cities: Skylines 2's maps will be about 5 times as large as those of the original A regular map in Cities: Skylines 2 will feature about 159 kilometers of building space across 144 unlockable tiles.

With the latest developer video on Cities: Skylines 2, Colossal Order may as well have put any fears to rest that you’d run out of space to keep expanding your dream cities. We’ve seen capacity on Cities: Skylines rise dramatically ever since the first game was released, but Cities: Skylines 2 aims to give players a surplus of space to build upon right from the get-go. A typical map in Cities: Skylines 2 will be roughly five times as big as they were in the first game.

Colossal Order went into deeper details on map size in Cities: Skylines 2 in the latest Feature Highlights video on the Cities: Skylines YouTube channel. According to the video, the squares on which players build sections of their city will be smaller, but the overall map will be much larger.

“In Cities: Skylines the playable area consists of 5x5 tiles, 9 of which can be purchased once everything is unlocked," Colossal Order says. "One map tile is 1.92 x 1.92 km which results in the total playable area being 92.16km² with a maximum of 33.18km² to build a city on.”

Tile management will once again be important in Cities: Skylines 2 as you carefully decide which areas best suit your expanding city's needs.

Source: Colossal Order

“[In Cities: Skylines 2], one map tile is much smaller—roughly 1/3 what it is in the predecessor—but you are able to unlock almost all tiles giving you a whopping total of 441 map tiles," Colossal Order says. “That results in a playable area of 159km² which is roughly 5 times bigger than in Cities: Skylines.”

This should come as a delight to players who are looking forward to building a massive and sprawling urban metropolis in the new game. Revealed back in March 2023, Cities: Skylines 2 has looked like a phenomenal step forward for the city builder. New graphical upgrade like seasonal weather effects and new management tools like upgraded traffic control options stand to make it a large step forward, and it looks like we’ll have suitable maps on which to take those steps.

Cities: Skylines 2 is also set to launch in October of this year. With that month approaching fast, stay tuned for more details and reveals as we get closer to its release date.