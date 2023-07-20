Resident Evil 4 remake crosses 5 million units sold It's the fastest selling Resident Evil title and the quickest to cross that milestone since Resident Evil 5 in 2009.

Capcom has had a lot of big wins this year, one of which was the absolutely stellar Resident Evil 4 remake, and it looks like it’s continuing to make waves for the company. Capcom recently shared that Resident Evil 4 had crossed five million units sold. It also shared that it’s one of the fastest games at the company to do so in over a decade, falling just short of Resident Evil 5’s original release in 2009.

Capcom shared new details on the Resident Evil 4 remake’s sales in a press release on July 20, 2023. There, the company spoke to the milestone and its contribution to the company’s continued success:

Sales of Resident Evil 4 grew following a highly positive reception from customers as well as with the release of The Mercenaries, free additional downloadable content, driving worldwide sales over 5 million units. Further, Capcom looks to continue expanding sales with the upcoming release of Resident Evil 4 VR Mode, free downloadable content compatible with PlayStation VR2.

Capcom claimed Resident Evil 4 crossed 5 million units sold, making it the fastest game in the franchise to do so since Resident Evil 5 in 2009.

Source: Capcom

Indeed, Resident Evil 4 has had an amazing year of content so far and it only continues to grow with further updates. The launch of The Mercenaries DLC for free brought a fun post-game mode back to what was already a beloved game, Shacknews’ first 10 out of 10 review. It will be interesting and exciting to see how the game plays once its PS VR2 update launches, utilizing some of Sony’s most fun technology yet. There’s also solid reason to believe Capcom is gearing up for another major DLC reveal for Resident Evil 4 soon.

Nonetheless, Resident Evil 4 deserves all of the love it’s gotten so far. With another sales milestone in the books, it will be interesting to see what Capcom has in store for the franchise next. Stay tuned for updates and announcements as they drop, right here at Shacknews.