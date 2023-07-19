Activision Blizzard claims Diablo 4 had over 10 million playing for over 700 million hours in June Diablo 4's record-setting launch accounted for big financial wins for Activision Blizzard in Q2 2023.

With the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal still in flux, but seemingly approaching a close, a lot of matters have been up in the air for Acti-Blizz. One thing that has been solid is the player response and popularity around Diablo 4. In fact, Activision Blizzard counted the game among its biggest wins for its Q2 2023 earnings results. Diablo 4 was a record-setter for Activision Blizzard, gathering over 10 million players who put in over 700 million hours of playtime throughout the game’s first month of release.

Activision Blizzard reported these impressive numbers in its Q2 2023 earnings results on July 19, 2023. While not all of Activision Blizzard’s quarter was a success story, Diablo 4 most certainly moved the bar to provide a significant contribution to the company’s business over the previous quarter, as shared in the results:

As of the end of the second quarter, Diablo IV had sold-through more units than any other Blizzard title at an equivalent stage of release. Over 10 million players experienced Diablo IV in June, playing for over 700 million hours, and retention trends for the title are particularly strong.

Activision Blizzard's (ATVI) Q2 2023 earnings results pointed to Diablo 4 as a strong contributor to the success of its fiscal quarter.

Source: Activision Blizzard

Whether in complaints or praise, Diablo 4 has been lavished with attention leading up to and since its launch at the beginning of June 2023. Live-service issues have created evolving challenges for the developers overcome, but the impending release of Season 1, Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant, have also kept players watching the game closely. The most recent patch notes marked one of the game’s largest updates yet, but they have also been divisive to say the least. It will remain to be seen how Blizzard navigates Season 1 in response to player feedback.

Nonetheless, Activision Blizzard most certainly gets to mark Diablo 4 as a win in its opening volley. With the game having helped supply a strong Q2 2023 for the company, stay tuned for further financial reporting as tech and game companies close out their quarters this season.