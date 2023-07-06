Diablo 4 Season 1 is titled Season of the Malignant & gets a July release date Diablo 4's first season finally has a start date, and it has officially been titled the Season of the Malignant.

Diablo 4 being a live-service game means that players have been waiting on its first season of content for a little while now, and they won’t have to do much more waiting. The first season finally has an update, including a new title: The Season of the Malignant, and it will launch later in July. It looks like we’re in for a fight with some creepy crawlies we might be able to wield as a weapon.

Activision Blizzard revealed new details about Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant, including its name and release date, via a new trailer posted on July 6, 2023. In the trailer, it sounds as though evil has a new festering form. Whether in demon or beastman, there’s a curse that makes their hearts look like festering balls of worms. Amid this curse, it looks like a character in Sanctuary found a way to harness these nasty, cursed hearts to be used as a weapon. We’ll see more of what that means when Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant launches on all available platforms on July 20, 2023.

The season is fast approaching and with it will come quite a few new things. We’ll likely get new activities and story content to play, perhaps new activities and dungeons as well. Either way, there will definitely be a battle pass for the season with rewards and a premium track that players can buy their way into. What’s more, the battle pass rewards will be available to all classes and not be tied down to any given one.

With Diablo 4’s first season, the Season of the Malignant, now set with a concrete date, stay tuned for more details as they become available leading up to the season’s launch, including activities, battle pass rewards, and more.