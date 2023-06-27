Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Diablo 4's Season 1 cosmetics won't be restricted to character classes

Diablo boss Rod Fergusson recently claimed that Seasonal cosmetics in Diablo 4 will be wearable on any class in the game.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Activision Blizzard
11

Diablo 4 is about to enter the first Season of its cycle as a live-service game, and part of that means a battle pass that will offer rewards to players who pick it up and complete its milestones. Players will be able to buy into the pass to make progress through the season and gain various bonuses such as armor cosmetics for their character. Don’t worry about not having the right character for something on the battle pass either. Diablo franchise manager Rod Fergusson claims that the cosmetics found in the battle pass will be class agnostic.

Fergusson made this claim in response to a question on Twitter regarding Diablo 4’s Season 1 battle pass. When asked if Diablo 4 would be similar to Immortals where there were sometimes class specific items in the battle pass, Fergusson said that no it would not. Rewards earned in the Season 1 battle pass will be “class agnostic” according to Fergusson, meaning that you should be able to equip any cosmetic reward on any character, be they Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer, or Druid.

Diablo 4 franchise manager Rod Fergusson on class restrictions in the Diablo 4 Season 1 battle pass.
According to Diablo 4 general manager Rod Fergusson, you won't need to be any certain class to enjoy any of the cosmetics in Diablo 4 Season 1's battle pass.
Source: Rod Fergusson

Diablo 4’s Seasonal system has been looming overhead since the game was announced as a live-service title. With it, players will be able to explore unique challenges and activities, as well as taking part in the aforementioned battle pass where they can earn rewards for everything from in-game resources to cosmetics that allow you to change up your look. Of course, the battle pass will likely also have a free and premium track, the latter of which will be purchasable.

Diablo 4’s live-service state may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it also allows Blizzard to implement new content that much quicker, with the developers already claiming several expansions are in the works. With the Diablo 4 Season 1 set to launch in July, stay tuned for more details here at Shacknews as they drop.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 27, 2023 9:30 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Diablo 4's Season 1 cosmetics won't be restricted to character classes

    • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 27, 2023 10:14 AM

      guess this is today's Diablo 4 thread! PC patch is out, unknown what it does. my battle.net client just pulled something down...

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 27, 2023 10:16 AM

        There is no major patch today

      • Vincent Grayson moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 27, 2023 11:00 AM

        Did we ever get a clear explanation of what things we've earned *will* carry over into seasons?

        I know you make a new character, but it feels like there's been a lot of conjecture and no straight from Blizzard answer about the rest.

        • the city legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 27, 2023 11:03 AM

          wasn't it like, lilliths + exploration carries over, the rest doesnt?

          but youll still have to go back and activate the wps + do side quests etc

          • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            June 27, 2023 11:36 AM

            Yeah I think they said statues, map exploration, and capital city waypoints. The other waypoints and everything else needs to be done again.

        • Borrowed Ladder legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 27, 2023 11:04 AM

          You get the first 2 ranks of Renown carry over, and you get only the basic waypoints (basically like if you started a new character after finishing the game)

        • snakeyez1979 legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 27, 2023 11:12 AM

          You can make a new character or you have to?

          Is there a wipe? I'm behind on how this works.

          • phobium legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            June 27, 2023 11:15 AM

            To progress the Pass, it needs to be a seasonal character.

            If it works like how I remember Diablo 3 working, then the Seasonal features and additions will be exclusive to the new Seasonal Realm, and the Eternal Realm will be like a "Vanilla" realm until the Season ends and I think some of the Seasonal content will move to Eternal realm?

          • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            June 27, 2023 11:21 AM

            You have to make new characters if you want to progress the seasonal content (battle pass, new cosmetics, etc)

            You don't have to replay the campaign, because once you finish it once a Skip Campaign button appears next to every new character you create

          • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            June 27, 2023 11:21 AM

            It’s not so much a wipe as it is a parallel universe. You can still play your eternal realm characters, they won’t be touched. They will basically be on a different server (for lack of a better term) than the seasonal ones though

      • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 27, 2023 11:04 AM

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck :)

    • phobium legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 27, 2023 11:11 AM

      Based on some initial testing by wudijo:

      Nightmare Dungeons = 80% XP Increase for finishing and killing mobs

      Can also teleport to Nightmare Dungeons now!

      • fragasm legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 27, 2023 11:13 AM

        That’s great. It was way too low. Leveling in the 80s has been excruciatingly slow.

    • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 27, 2023 11:45 AM

      Looks like some nice buffs for barbarians, we'll have to see how it plays but the XP changes are much appreciated

