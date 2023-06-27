Diablo 4's Season 1 cosmetics won't be restricted to character classes Diablo boss Rod Fergusson recently claimed that Seasonal cosmetics in Diablo 4 will be wearable on any class in the game.

Diablo 4 is about to enter the first Season of its cycle as a live-service game, and part of that means a battle pass that will offer rewards to players who pick it up and complete its milestones. Players will be able to buy into the pass to make progress through the season and gain various bonuses such as armor cosmetics for their character. Don’t worry about not having the right character for something on the battle pass either. Diablo franchise manager Rod Fergusson claims that the cosmetics found in the battle pass will be class agnostic.

Fergusson made this claim in response to a question on Twitter regarding Diablo 4’s Season 1 battle pass. When asked if Diablo 4 would be similar to Immortals where there were sometimes class specific items in the battle pass, Fergusson said that no it would not. Rewards earned in the Season 1 battle pass will be “class agnostic” according to Fergusson, meaning that you should be able to equip any cosmetic reward on any character, be they Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer, or Druid.

Source: Rod Fergusson

Diablo 4’s Seasonal system has been looming overhead since the game was announced as a live-service title. With it, players will be able to explore unique challenges and activities, as well as taking part in the aforementioned battle pass where they can earn rewards for everything from in-game resources to cosmetics that allow you to change up your look. Of course, the battle pass will likely also have a free and premium track, the latter of which will be purchasable.

Diablo 4’s live-service state may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it also allows Blizzard to implement new content that much quicker, with the developers already claiming several expansions are in the works. With the Diablo 4 Season 1 set to launch in July, stay tuned for more details here at Shacknews as they drop.