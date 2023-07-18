New Microsoft 365 AI subscription service costs additional $30/month Microsoft's new generative AI service will be usable with Word, Teams, Excel, and further apps in the 365 bundle.

As artificial intelligence and its applications continue to be the craze in technology this year, it looks like Microsoft is bringing AI services into its 365 subscription options. The company has announced a new Microsoft 365 AI subscription service that will run about $30 USD a month in addition to usual subscription fees. For that price, Microsoft gives you access to generative AI that works with many of its apps, including Word, Excel, and Teams.

Microsoft announced the new AI subscription service and its pricing alongside Microsoft 365 this week, as reported by CNBC. The service is known as Copilot, which uses generative AI to rank incoming emails, summarize meetings, analyze spreadsheet data, offer writing prompts and design presentations, as laid out by Microsoft. Adding on the subscription to Copilot along other Microsoft 365 services will run users an additional $30 a month, which is about an 83 percent increase from a regular enterprise subscription.

Bunding Microsoft's new AI subscription service with 365 will now make generative AI available to programs like Word, Excel, and Teams.

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft’s addition of Copilot to its 365 bundle comes as the race in artificial intelligence technology continues to heat up. Microsoft has been investing heavily in OpenAI and its ChatGPT software, which it incorporated into its Bing search engine earlier this year. Discord has also incorporated ChatGPT into its product, allowing it to respond to general queries and have conversations with users. Meanwhile, Google has worked on developing its own AI-powered chatbot with Bard while also launching AI focused group in the company under the name of Google Deepmind.

It doesn’t seem like the AI craze is slowing down anytime soon, and on the contrary, it looks like its moving into more practical uses throughout various apps such as the Microsoft 365 bundle. As we continue to follow AI technology, stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.