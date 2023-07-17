BattleBit devs amazed by its success, but still believe in DICE to make a good Battlefield Meanwhile, BattleBit Remastered's developers intend to put much of the money back into improving and maintaining the game.

BattleBit Remastered is one of the latest indie projects to take the internet by storm, and for good reason. It’s a highly competent clone of Battlefield games with good gunplay, solid maps, and incredibly high-capacity player servers. It’s also an utter shock to the developers that it’s done so well, as shared in a recent AMA, but BattleBit’s devs remain humble about the matter and even shared that they still believe in DICE’s abilities to create a great Battlefield title.

The developers of BattleBit Remastered shared the above commentary in a recent Reddit AMA in which developer TheLiquidHorse addressed a multitude of player questions. For one, the devs never expected BattleBit to do so well and are still reeling from the outpouring of love and attention that helped it soar past 2 million units sold at the beginning of July.

“This is just wild,” TheLiquidHorse wrote. “I don't even think anyone of us has realised what we actually have done now.”

According to the devs, while BattleBit Remastered has been wildly successful, that success will be put back into improving and growing the game.

A three-person team, BattleBit’s devs have been shocked by the result, but still remain humble about the situation. When asked if there were Lamborghinis in their future, TheLiquidHorse claimed that the money is mostly going right back into the game to help continue improving and growing it.

“[A] majority of [the sales] will stay with the game,” TheLiquidHorse claimed. “We will only take a small portion to make this a living now. I'm a big car enthusiast but sportscars will still remain a dream.”

Inevitably, the crew was also asked what they think of the current state of Battlefield and DICE as well, considering BattleBit is heavily influenced by both. However, the devs take the high road and pay compliments towards DICE and the Battlefield franchise.

“We are just some newbies in this field,” TheLiquidHorse wrote. "[DICE] probably know things way better then we do. What happened in the last few years there wasn't their fault. I think they would still be able to deliver an absolute stunner of a Battlefield if they would have the time and freedom.”

Indeed, for its rough start, Battlefield 2042 seemed to have found its footing throughout this year and late last year. Even so, BattleBit continues to be a stellar indie story in 2023, and one we played on a recent Big Team Building. For more on the game, stay tuned as we watch for further updates right here at Shacknews.