ShackStream: Big Team Building in BattleBit Remastered - Episode 54 It's time to go old school with a bit of battle in what could be described as Battlefield with Minecraft graphics.

Battlefield. It’s a game that we all love. Those who have a finer taste know that Bad Company 2 reigns supreme, but we can still appreciate those who love Battlefield 1 and even those who are holding the line in Battlefield 2042. But we’re not here to talk about that franchise, because we’re here to play the smash-hit BattleBit Remastered. Join us over on Twitch as the Shacknews staff participates in some Big Team Building.

This episode of Big Team Building is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The Shack staff will be playing BattleBit Remastered for about two hours, given or take a few minutes depending on match length.

For those who haven’t been paying attention, BattleBit Remastered is currently dominating the Steam charts. At the time of writing, it’s sitting in the top 20 most played games with a peak playerbase of over 86,000 users. The game is currently number two on the Top Sellers list, right behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and in front of Dave the Diver. Pretty great for game in early access that is being developed by a small team!

So why all the talk about Battlefield upfront? Well, BattleBit Remastered has everything you’d expect to see in a Battlefield game. There are 254 player servers, six classes with unique gadgets, weapon customization, destructible maps, and vehicles. Will our Battlefield skills translate over to BattleBit? Tune in to find out.

