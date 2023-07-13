Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to be removed from the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) Indexes

If all goes as planned, The Trade Desk will replace Activision Blizzard in the Nasdaq-100 Indexes by mid-July.
With Microsoft’s major win over the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in court, there’s little standing in the way of its $68.7 billion USD deal to acquire Activision Blizzard. With this in mind, Activision Blizzard’s place in the Nasdaq-100 Indexes is set to come to a close and another company is taking its place in the list. Activision Blizzard will be removed from the Nasdaq-100 Index by mid-July 2023.

The Nasdaq website announced the upcoming action to remove Activision Blizzard from the Nasdaq-100 Indexes in a press release on July 12, 2023. By July 17, 2023, Activision Blizzard is expected to be removed and will be replaced by another tech company, The Trade Desk.

“The Trade Desk, Inc. will replace Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) in the Nasdaq-100 Index, the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index, and the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index,” the statement reads. “Activision Blizzard, Inc. will also be removed from the Nasdaq-100 ESG Index (Nasdaq: NDXESG) prior to market open on Monday, July 17, 2023.”

Activision Blizzard’s removal from the Nasdaq-100 Indexes follows Microsoft’s win over the FTC in court to proceed with its deal to acquire the game publisher and developer. While the FTC has signaled that it will appeal the decision, and may therefore prolong Microsoft’s closing of the deal, it doesn’t appear that much else is standing in the way. Even the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which had previously blocked the deal, shared that renegotiations were possible if Microsoft satisfies the concerns in the CMA’s final report that informed its decision.

Nonetheless, it seems Activision Blizzard is that much closer to being off the publicly traded market on its own. With its removal from Nasdaq-100 Indexes next week, stay tuned for further developments in this story as Microsoft pushes to close the deal.

