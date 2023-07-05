Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

NetherRealm's Kombat Kast returns tomorrow for its first Mortal Kombat 1 stream
TJ Denzer
Image via NetherRealm Studios
1

Kombat Kasts have previously been a way for NetherRealm Studios to discuss the newest content coming to its latest games, so it should stem to reason that it’s coming back with the details coming out on Mortal Kombat 1. NetherRealm has announced the first Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Kast is coming and, what’s more, it will be going live tomorrow.

NetherRealm announced the first Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Kast via the Mortal Kombat Twitter on June 30, 2023, with new details dropping on July 5, 2023, ahead of the presentation. The Kombat Kast is set to launch on July 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, going live on the NetherRealm Twitch channel. Previously, NetherRealm has used the Kombat Kast presentations to show off new things about Mortal Kombat going all the way back to Mortal Kombat X. We expect that will also be the case here regarding Mortal Kombat 1, including the possibility of new main roster reveals and Kameo Fighters.

Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Kast tweet
The first Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Kast will focus on Scorpion, Johnny Cage, Kameo Fighters, and a few surprises along the way.
Source: NetherRealm Studios

The Kombat Kast has also previously been used by NetherRealm to do community-centered things such as Q&As. It will be interesting to see if the NetherRealm team fields community questions during this return of the Kombat Kast, but if not this time, there’s always next time. Either way, we’re highly likely to see a plethora of new information come out about Mortal Kombat 1 tomorrow, especially following the recent online stress test that took place a couple weeks ago.

For more on what’s revealed in this first Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Kast, tune in tomorrow on the NetherRealm Twitch, or keep it locked here at Shacknews for the most interesting new reveals.

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

