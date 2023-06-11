Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Final Fantasy 16 demo announced for Monday during celebration stream

Square Enix's celebration of the launch of Final Fantasy 16 came with the announcement of a free PS5 demo players can check out on Monday.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Square Enix
1

Square Enix has been working on Final Fantasy 16 for years, and later this June, it will all finally payoff with the launch of the game. There was a special stream today in which Square Enix developers celebrated the launch of the game, but more than that, Square Enix is launching a demo. Starting on Monday, PlayStation 5 players can download the Final Fantasy 16 demo and get a taste of the game, its story, and its combat ahead of its launch later this month.

Square Enix announced the demo for Final Fantasy 16 during the celebration livestream it hosted on June 11, 2023, as part of the showcases on Summer Game Fest 2023 weekend. During the lengthy stream, Final Fantasy 16 development leads were on hand to celebrate the game and how far the franchise has come. It was also there that the PS5 demo was announced for the PS Store. On Monday, June 12, 2023, PS5 players can download the demo to play through Final Fantasy 16's entire prologue and a "second portion of the demo." Save data can also be transferred to the full game.

Final Fantasy 16's main character.
Final Fantasy 16's demo will let players experience their first taste of the adventures with Clive, the story, the combat, and other aspects of the game.
Source: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 16 has looked exciting ever since it was first revealed in September 2020. The new game puts us in a world where the summons we know and love such as Ifrit, Shiva, and Ramuh are Eikons that sometimes imbue themselves into the bodies of special humans. The main character is such a figure and can utilize the powers of several Eikons to use in combat. Moreover, players can sometimes take on the form of Eikons to engage in large-scale and dramatic fights with other Eikons that may prove to be some of the flashiest parts of the game.

With the Final Fantasy 16 demo on June 12, PS5 players can see for themselves what Final Fantasy 16 has to offer. As we get closer to the game’s launch, stay tuned for further details and coverage right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola