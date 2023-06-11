Final Fantasy 16 demo announced for Monday during celebration stream Square Enix's celebration of the launch of Final Fantasy 16 came with the announcement of a free PS5 demo players can check out on Monday.

Square Enix has been working on Final Fantasy 16 for years, and later this June, it will all finally payoff with the launch of the game. There was a special stream today in which Square Enix developers celebrated the launch of the game, but more than that, Square Enix is launching a demo. Starting on Monday, PlayStation 5 players can download the Final Fantasy 16 demo and get a taste of the game, its story, and its combat ahead of its launch later this month.

Square Enix announced the demo for Final Fantasy 16 during the celebration livestream it hosted on June 11, 2023, as part of the showcases on Summer Game Fest 2023 weekend. During the lengthy stream, Final Fantasy 16 development leads were on hand to celebrate the game and how far the franchise has come. It was also there that the PS5 demo was announced for the PS Store. On Monday, June 12, 2023, PS5 players can download the demo to play through Final Fantasy 16's entire prologue and a "second portion of the demo." Save data can also be transferred to the full game.

Final Fantasy 16's demo will let players experience their first taste of the adventures with Clive, the story, the combat, and other aspects of the game.

Source: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 16 has looked exciting ever since it was first revealed in September 2020. The new game puts us in a world where the summons we know and love such as Ifrit, Shiva, and Ramuh are Eikons that sometimes imbue themselves into the bodies of special humans. The main character is such a figure and can utilize the powers of several Eikons to use in combat. Moreover, players can sometimes take on the form of Eikons to engage in large-scale and dramatic fights with other Eikons that may prove to be some of the flashiest parts of the game.

With the Final Fantasy 16 demo on June 12, PS5 players can see for themselves what Final Fantasy 16 has to offer. As we get closer to the game’s launch, stay tuned for further details and coverage right here at Shacknews.