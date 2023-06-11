Watch the Final Fantasy 16 pre-launch celebration livestream here Here's where you can watch Square Enix's FF16 celebration stream.

Final Fantasy 16 is just weeks away from launch, and fans are counting down the days until they can get their hands on the newest installment in the iconic franchise. Ahead of that launch, developer and publisher Square Enix is holding a pre-launch celebration livestream to share more insight into the development of Final Fantasy 16, crafting the music, and maybe even some special announcements.

Watch the Final Fantasy 16 pre-launch celebration livestream

The Final Fantasy 16 pre-launch celebration livestream will take place today at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Square Enix Twitch and YouTube channels.

On the company’s Twitter account, Square Enix has laid out a full run of show, detailing the different segments of the stream and the people who will appear on them. The event will open with a producer’s keynote from Naoki Yoshida, before moving into the Eikon Power showcase, the Narrative of F16 panel, the Music of FF16 panel, and then closing remarks.

With just a couple of weeks until Final Fantasy 16 is released, we already know quite a bit about the action-RPG. That said, it’s heavily rumored that Square Enix will announce a free demo for the livestream. It’s worth looking out for if you just can’t wait to get your hands on FF16.

That’s how you can watch the Final Fantasy 16 pre-launch celebration livestream. It’ll cap off an incredibly busy day at Summer Game Fest, which includes the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct.