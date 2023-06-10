Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Mad Mushroom publishing wing announced during 2023 OTK Games Expo

OTK took a moment during its Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase to share that it was launching an indie publishing arm.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via OTK
This weekend was filled with video game reveals centered around Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, and among them was the OTK Games Expo. Hosted by Asmongold, Extra Emily, and several others, the showcase shared a wealth of new game reveals and trailers. However, OTK also announced its own new venture: a new publishing arm of the group called Mad Mushroom.

The Mad Mushroom publishing wing was announced during the OTK Games Expo 2023 showcase on June 10, 2023. According to the group, Mad Mushroom is meant to be a game publisher that launches games “powered by content creators and their communities.” The crew appreciates games that have made livestreams into a major form of content over the years and wants to prop up creators who make those types of games happen. Among the games shown in relation to this were League of Legends, Vampire Survivors, Undertale, and many more.

Mad Mushroom has launched as of the OTK Games Expo 2023 showcase and its Twitter and website are now open.

“Providing feedback during development, leveraging our influencer platforms, and building your social presence is just the beginning,” the site’s mission statement reads. “Anyone can run a paid ad campaign. We get your game in front of the community that actually cares.”

The website also has a page open for developers to submit games for the opportunity of publishing through Mad Mushroom. It follows a similar setup we saw late last year, where fellow content creator Jason Gastrow, better known as VideoGameDunkey, launched the BigMode publishing group and announced Animal Well as its first game soon after.

It will remain to be seen if Mad Mushroom can find success, but as of the OTK Games Expo, it’s out in the world. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates and announced games.

