YouTuber Dunkey's publisher label Bigmode announces Animal Well as its first game Following on VideoGameDunkey's announcement of video game publishing label Bigmode late in 2022, it looks like Animal Well will be the label's first game.

One of the more interesting moves to come out of 2022 was the announcement that popular video game YouTuber VideoGameDunkey (or just Dunkey for short) was launching a new publishing label called Bigmode. Now, we have the first game coming out of said label too. Bigmode has just announced that it will be publishing Animal Well as its first game, which will be launching first on PC and PS5.

Bigmode announced Animal Well as its debut published title on its Twitter and website on January 8, 2023. Animal Well is developed by Shared Memory, a small outfit under the direction of Billy Basso. The game had actually previously been announced and showed up on Steam, but didn’t have a publisher until now. It’s described as a metroidvania-style game with a labyrinthine puzzle platforming design and plenty of mysteries to explore.

Bigmode Games announced Animal Well as the first title it would be publishing under the new label.

Source: Twitter

The Steam page for Animal Well describes it as follows:

Explore a dense, interconnected labyrinth, and unravel its many secrets. Collect items to manipulate your environment in surprising and meaningful ways. Encounter beautiful and unsettling creatures, as you attempt to survive what lurks in the dark. There is more than what you see.

Further details down the page state that the game is full of items with multiple uses for traversing the environment. There’s also seemingly a lean into suspense and survival as opposed to action and combat. You seem to run away from hostile creatures rather than engage them. Finally, it seems there’s a post-game element to Animal Well in which players “will be discovering hidden puzzles for years.”

As the first game to get the Bigmode Games seal of approval, it will be interesting to see how Animal Well turns out. It doesn’t have a release date just yet, so stay tuned for more updates on the game as they become available.