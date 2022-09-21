Dunkey announces Bigmode Games publishing company The publishing company is also a place where developers can network, uploading portfolios and connecting with others.

The man behind your favorite funny video game reviews has announced Bigmode Games, a new publishing and networking company for developers. No longer will Dunkey be sitting on the sidelines reviewing games, he’ll be in the thick of it, helping developers deliver their vision.

What other way would Dunkey chose to announce a major development than with a YouTube video? On September 21, 2022, such a thing occurred. The video, which you can see above, has garnered a lot of attention as viewers chime in with their support.

“Bigmode will be all about building up the games and the developers,” Dunkey says in his announcement video. “We’ve put a lot of effort into making the most developer-friendly contracts possible.” Dunkey goes on to state that his videos tend to focus on the indie games, the gems out there that stand out to him. With Bigmode Games, Dunkey wants to “help good games succeed”.

Developers can go to the publishing arm of the Bigmode site and apply. For developers that are looking for a home, Bigmode offers a networking option, allowing creators to upload a portfolio and connect with like-minded individuals.

What an exciting and out-of-left-field announcement. Dunkey has always been a staple in many gamers’ lives as they eagerly await his latest reviews and now we get to see him pay it forward. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on what games wind up under Bigmode publishing.