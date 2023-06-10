OTK Games Expo 2023 - All announcements and trailers

OTK, the gaming organization home to streamers like Asmongold and Emiru, once again held its annual Games Expo, showcasing upcoming releases from a variety of independent developers. Here are all of the announcements from the 2023 OTK Games Expo.

OTK Games Expo 2023 announcements and trailers

These are all the game announcements and trailers that were featured during the OTK Games Expo.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

The next installment in the Turnip Boy series got showed its announcement trailer during the OTK Games Expo.

Slave Zero X

Slave Zero X's gameplay was highlighted during the showcase, giving us another look at combat and enemy design.

Saturnalia

Survival horror game Saturnalia cooked up some creepy vibes at OTK Games Expo, showing us more of the game's features and mechanics.

Creature Keeper

Creature Keeper showed off its pixelated art style during the expo, and was featured in a developer interview.

The Spirit of the Samurai

The cute kitten protagonist of The Spirit of the Samurai struggles to survive in a dangerous world.

Project Haven

Project Haven is an XCOM-like with a more modern setting.

Scorchlands

City-building strategy game Scorchlands got a highlight during the OTK Games Expo, showing off gameplay.

TEVI

Action-adventure game showed of its 2D gameplay and pixel art style during the event. It launches in Q3 of this year.

Boti: Byteland Overclocked

This futurustic platformer sports diverse levels and some unique character designs

Slopecrashers

Slopecrashers is hoping to fill the snowboarding hole in your gaming heart with its arcade-inspired gameplay.

Esophaguys

One of the wackest games shown today was Esophaguys, a neck-based party game in which you compete in mini-games with friends.

Agent 64: Spies Never Die

The James Bond-inspired shooter showed off more spy gameplay during the OTK Games Expo.

ROBOBEAT

Music shooter ROBOBEAT showed off its unique genre blend during the showcase.

My Little Universe

Recently revealed adventure-survival game My Little Universe showed off its expansive world and bosses at the OTK Games Expo.

Innchanted

Innchanted brews witchcraft and inn management in its new trailer.

Ready, Steady, Ship!

Ready, Steady, Ship! got announced during the OTK Games Expo. It's a couch co-up game where players work together to solve environmental puzzles.

WayFinder

WayFinder dropped a new trailer this week, giving fans a new look at its gameplay, story, and characters.

Riftbound: Summoner's Path

Roguelite Riftbound: Summoner's Path provided more gameplay during the OTK Games Expo

Those were all of the trailers featured at the 2023 OTK Games Expo. Stay here on Shacknews for all your Summer Game Fest news.