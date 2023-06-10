OTK Games Expo 2023 - All announcements and trailers

OTK, the gaming organization home to streamers like Asmongold and Emiru, once again held its annual Games Expo, showcasing upcoming releases from a variety of independent developers. Here are all of the announcements from the 2023 OTK Games Expo.
OTK Games Expo 2023 announcements and trailers
These are all the game announcements and trailers that were featured during the OTK Games Expo.
Turnip Boy Robs a Bank
The next installment in the Turnip Boy series got showed its announcement trailer during the OTK Games Expo.
Slave Zero X
Slave Zero X's gameplay was highlighted during the showcase, giving us another look at combat and enemy design.
Saturnalia
Survival horror game Saturnalia cooked up some creepy vibes at OTK Games Expo, showing us more of the game's features and mechanics.
Creature Keeper
Creature Keeper showed off its pixelated art style during the expo, and was featured in a developer interview.
The Spirit of the Samurai
The cute kitten protagonist of The Spirit of the Samurai struggles to survive in a dangerous world.
Project Haven
Project Haven is an XCOM-like with a more modern setting.
Scorchlands
City-building strategy game Scorchlands got a highlight during the OTK Games Expo, showing off gameplay.
TEVI
Action-adventure game showed of its 2D gameplay and pixel art style during the event. It launches in Q3 of this year.
Boti: Byteland Overclocked
This futurustic platformer sports diverse levels and some unique character designs
Slopecrashers
Slopecrashers is hoping to fill the snowboarding hole in your gaming heart with its arcade-inspired gameplay.
Esophaguys
One of the wackest games shown today was Esophaguys, a neck-based party game in which you compete in mini-games with friends.
Agent 64: Spies Never Die
The James Bond-inspired shooter showed off more spy gameplay during the OTK Games Expo.
ROBOBEAT
Music shooter ROBOBEAT showed off its unique genre blend during the showcase.
My Little Universe
Recently revealed adventure-survival game My Little Universe showed off its expansive world and bosses at the OTK Games Expo.
Innchanted
Innchanted brews witchcraft and inn management in its new trailer.
Ready, Steady, Ship!
Ready, Steady, Ship! got announced during the OTK Games Expo. It's a couch co-up game where players work together to solve environmental puzzles.
WayFinder
WayFinder dropped a new trailer this week, giving fans a new look at its gameplay, story, and characters.
Riftbound: Summoner's Path
Roguelite Riftbound: Summoner's Path provided more gameplay during the OTK Games Expo
Those were all of the trailers featured at the 2023 OTK Games Expo. Stay here on Shacknews for all your Summer Game Fest news.
