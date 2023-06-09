TMNT 1/4-scale playable arcades announced by Numskull Designs The original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Turtles in Time arcades have been recreated in miniature form and feature limited editions signed by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade games are having a heck of a good couple years and the goods keep coming with a new announcement from Numskull Designs. The movie and gaming merch maker has created 1/4-scale playable replicas of the original Konami TMNT and Turtles in Time arcade machines, complete with little stools and ports to plug in your favorite controllers. It’s the latest in the company’s line of Quarter Arcades. What’s more, there are limited editions of these arcades signed by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman. They are set to launch sometime in December 2023.

Numskull announced its 1/4-scale replicas of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Turtles in Time cabinets with sale pages on Just Geek and the Konami Online Shop on June 9, 2023. These are faithful recreations of the original cabinets, including original arcade ROMs of the games that make them fully playable. While it might be difficult to play this arcade with the tiny buttons and sticks, the coin bank on each machine acts as a secret little door to a USB-C port that you can then plug either an official Numskull Designs Quarter Arcades controller or one of your preferred gamepads such as an Xbox controller.

Just Geek will have the Collector's Edition of Numskull Designs' TMNT 1/4-scale cabinets, signed by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman.

Numskull went all out to ensure that these TMNT arcades look good and play like they should, but they also sweetened the deal with some pre-order goodness. If you order the cabinet on the Konami Online shop, you will receive an exclusive Quarter Arcade coin depending on the cabinet you went with. Ordering on Just Geek will get you a miniature stool to go with your miniature cabinet, making for an even more fun diorama. However, Just Geek also has collector’s editions of each cabinet that have been signed by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles original co-creator Kevin Eastman. In all cases, the standard mini-cab will retail at $299.99 USD while the Kevin Eastman-signed collector’s editions run for $399.99 USD.

The rundown of features on the TMNT 1/4-scale arcades show that they are more than just faithfully-recreated designs. They are also fully playable and faithful to the original gameplay.

Numskull Designs cabs come alongside the news that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is getting the Dimension Shellshock DLC from Tribute Games and Dotemu later this year. As we await these TMNT miniature cabs in late 2023 as well, stay tuned for more details right here at Shacknews.