Evening Reading - June 1, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Fuck Bobby Kotick

Image of Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick with text overlay that reads
Variety is still getting dunked on for that PR puff piece.
Source: @Tyrsenus

All the homies hate Bobby Kotick.

Ohio on the move

Good for France.

Looking forward to living in the Pacific Ocean. Surely the weather will be worth reporting.

It's real to Ozzie, damn it!

Filters can be fun in moderation.

Hit me again!

That's the stuff...

Memes of the Kingdom

So very true.

A fine Zelda video.

Oh my.

I pay my HOA dues for this very reason.

I love how the systems in Tears of the Kingdom allow for such imaginative ways to kill stuff.

Now you're farming with power!

Peyton Manning chats with Ray Lewis about their playing days

Omaha Productions is cranking out some good content.

Actual Evening Reading in the form of articles

Check out some of these interesting stories from across the Internet:

Happy 5th Anniversary to Just Shapes & Beats!

Game is on sale right now if you haven't picked it up yet.

NFTs won't die... just yet

Telos and GameStop announced a Web3 launcher partnership today.

Some of these NFT jaboofers have no idea what they are talking about when it comes to video games. Square is "well known in the world of gaming since 2003." Ok...

Back to reality.

Chillin celebrates his recovery from a stroke a year ago

The broader Smash community is happy to see him on the road to recovery.

Wild Kingdom

BFFs.

Is that a camel clutch?

Angy cat.

This cat is paying close attention to something.

The tiniest of the meows.

Surprise ramen cat.

The Internet needs more golden retriever puppies wearing bowties.

Joseph and his Technicolor Dream Cat.

I sometimes wonder if I share some DNA with clumsy pandas.

A solid cat video.

That's a cool cat.

That's a confused cat.

Hi!

Nature is beautiful in moderation.

A heck of a cat.

A heck of a human.

A heck of an attempt.

A heck of a blanket.

Mark Hamill on Wired's Autocomplete Interview

He's great in moderation.

Anyone else have a nosy PM?

Also, what is that fish? Can I have one? Is it Seaman? I will pay $50.

President Biden falls down at US Air Force Academy commencement

Hope Jack is okay, so he can get back to acting like the debt ceiling isn't an elaborate joke.

Pride Month

Texas kicking off Pride Month in classic Texas style, by banning things.

Yeah.

Shacknews E7 logo that shows the words that make up the abbreviation: Extremely Excellent Electronic Entertainment Evolving Explosive Experience.
Shacknews E7 2023 will feature exclusive interviews, an indie showcase, and a Shacknews Direct video presentation.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 1, 2023. Please consider downloading and playing our first official app Shackpets to support our company. The Hero of Time Sticker Pack is available for free on the Shackpets Sticker Store. Also, tune in to our Twitch channel on June 15 for a very special Shacknews Direct video presentation that we hope will surprise and delight our users. 

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola