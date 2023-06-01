Evening Reading - June 1, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Almost forgot to upload this cool piece of work from BluVishnu from last night. #SF6hub pic.twitter.com/OuJlExqwwv — Ozzie Mejia (@Ozz_Mejia) June 1, 2023

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Fuck Bobby Kotick

Variety is still getting dunked on for that PR puff piece.

Source: @Tyrsenus

All the homies hate Bobby Kotick.

Ohio on the move

🚨 CRITICAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



𝐃𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲, we have decided to re-add France back to the map



Ohio has been replaced by France while we fix all of the bugs. It will be re-added back to a different… pic.twitter.com/KOw3ikU3Zg — Earth Updates (@Earth_Updates) May 30, 2023

Good for France.

🚨 CRITICAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



As promised, Ohio has been readded to the map



We've isolated it in the middle of the Pacific Ocean while we patch all of the bugs happening in the region. We'll keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/1ajaTEzHuV — Earth Updates (@Earth_Updates) May 31, 2023

Looking forward to living in the Pacific Ocean. Surely the weather will be worth reporting.

It's real to Ozzie, damn it!

Filtered wrestling promos will forever be funny! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EuyDVD2aib — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) May 30, 2023

Filters can be fun in moderation.

Hit me again!

That's the stuff...

Memes of the Kingdom

So very true.

A fine Zelda video.

i’m confused,,,



how am i supposed to solve this korok puzzle?????#TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/JXr9GKewLa — 💙ambi☁️ (@aquatic_ambi) May 30, 2023

Oh my.

This is what you get without an HOA. https://t.co/emKoWMN8nt pic.twitter.com/ySyYygKV0O — Damion Schubert - @ZenOfDesign.com on bsky (@ZenOfDesign) May 30, 2023

I pay my HOA dues for this very reason.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom = CREATIVIDAD pic.twitter.com/TeR3Z0RcBM — Kitos (@KitosTV) May 31, 2023

I love how the systems in Tears of the Kingdom allow for such imaginative ways to kill stuff.

Now you're farming with power!

Peyton Manning chats with Ray Lewis about their playing days

Omaha Productions is cranking out some good content.

Actual Evening Reading in the form of articles

Check out some of these interesting stories from across the Internet:

Happy 5th Anniversary to Just Shapes & Beats!

Hard to believe it’s been 5 years since we launched Just Shapes & Beats, but we’re so glad for everyone who has played the game and supported the studio. Thank you!



🎂Sale (30% off)

Steam: https://t.co/bW1rywTvmc

Switch: https://t.co/nqacfroxrM pic.twitter.com/vep6Vf5uiq — Just Shapes & Beats (@shapesnbeats) May 31, 2023

Game is on sale right now if you haven't picked it up yet.

NFTs won't die... just yet

Telos has collaborated with @GameStopNFT to introduce GameStop Playr, a new Web3 game launcher bringing mainstream gaming to Web3! 🎮



Power to the Web3 Players.



Official Announcement 👇

🔗 https://t.co/atdBeatqOc pic.twitter.com/iJcCM6h7Aq — The Telos Foundation (@HelloTelos) June 1, 2023

Telos and GameStop announced a Web3 launcher partnership today.

The name 'Square enix' is well known in the world of gaming since '2003'



The creator of hit game series 'Final Fantasy' and many more titles...



Is in the forefront of blockchain gaming development



(2/12) — MANI (@Mani_NFTz) May 30, 2023

Some of these NFT jaboofers have no idea what they are talking about when it comes to video games. Square is "well known in the world of gaming since 2003." Ok...

Back to reality.

Chillin celebrates his recovery from a stroke a year ago

It has been a full year since my stroke. Having so much support each day as I made progress on my recovery has meant the world. I am grateful to have made such a great recovery and am so excited to continue to this journey. Thank

you for all of your support! pic.twitter.com/1LWzElTZ7l — Chillindude (@LiquidChillin) May 30, 2023

The broader Smash community is happy to see him on the road to recovery.

Wild Kingdom

BFFs.

Is that a camel clutch?

Angy cat.

This cat is paying close attention to something.

The tiniest of the meows.

Surprise ramen cat.

The Internet needs more golden retriever puppies wearing bowties.

pic.twitter.com/hDKl4uXV8R — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) May 30, 2023

Joseph and his Technicolor Dream Cat.

Really wondering how this species survive in the wild.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/6LAvLUjLIE — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 28, 2023

I sometimes wonder if I share some DNA with clumsy pandas.

A solid cat video.

That's a cool cat.

That's a confused cat.

Hi!

I have many caverns pic.twitter.com/3Ibca7nyNA — Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) May 28, 2023

Nature is beautiful in moderation.

A heck of a cat.

greatest 45 seconds in cinematic history pic.twitter.com/hmDp1GbwWf — I'm letting unseen forces take the wheel (@666hardcoreband) May 31, 2023

A heck of a human.

Kitten trying to catch a fly.. pic.twitter.com/pskao6ZXf6 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 26, 2023

A heck of an attempt.

A heck of a blanket.

Mark Hamill on Wired's Autocomplete Interview

He's great in moderation.

Anyone else have a nosy PM?

Also, what is that fish? Can I have one? Is it Seaman? I will pay $50.

President Biden falls down at US Air Force Academy commencement

Hope Jack is okay, so he can get back to acting like the debt ceiling isn't an elaborate joke.

Why was the bloated, redundant military budget off limits in the debt limit negotiations between the militaristic GOP and Joe Biden? That’s over half the federal operating budget. Untouchable. Full of contractor rip offs and corruption. — Ralph Nader (@RalphNader) May 31, 2023

Pride Month

Texas passes a total public drag ban.



The law bans "sexual gesticulations using accessories or prosthetics that exaggerate male or female sexual characteristics."



It will target all public drag by calling all drag "sexual."



Wonder if it will be used against cheerleaders too. pic.twitter.com/urAiI8mGKV — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) May 30, 2023

Texas kicking off Pride Month in classic Texas style, by banning things.

I’d rather my kids see a drag queen than this. pic.twitter.com/MXrI9zzqrz — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 30, 2023

Yeah.

