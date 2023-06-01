Evening Reading - June 1, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Street Fighter 6 review: Go for broke!
- Diablo 4 review: A new perspective on a familiar hell
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series tells Drummer's story
- Redfall review: It didn't have to be this way
- LEGO 2K Drive review: Starter car
- System Shock review: Big SHODAN is watching
- Meta Quest 3 revealed ahead of Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, starting at $499
- All announcements and trailers from the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023
- Kirby support studio & Dillon's Rolling Western series developer Vanpool closes
- Razer Kitsune all-button arcade controller with Street Fighter 6 variants coming in 2023
Almost forgot to upload this cool piece of work from BluVishnu from last night. #SF6hub pic.twitter.com/OuJlExqwwv— Ozzie Mejia (@Ozz_Mejia) June 1, 2023
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Fuck Bobby Kotick
All the homies hate Bobby Kotick.
Ohio on the move
🚨 CRITICAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨— Earth Updates (@Earth_Updates) May 30, 2023
𝐃𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲, we have decided to re-add France back to the map
Ohio has been replaced by France while we fix all of the bugs. It will be re-added back to a different… pic.twitter.com/KOw3ikU3Zg
Good for France.
🚨 CRITICAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨— Earth Updates (@Earth_Updates) May 31, 2023
As promised, Ohio has been readded to the map
We've isolated it in the middle of the Pacific Ocean while we patch all of the bugs happening in the region. We'll keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/1ajaTEzHuV
Looking forward to living in the Pacific Ocean. Surely the weather will be worth reporting.
It's real to Ozzie, damn it!
Filtered wrestling promos will forever be funny! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EuyDVD2aib— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) May 30, 2023
Filters can be fun in moderation.
May 31, 2023
Hit me again!
That's the stuff...
Memes of the Kingdom
May 28, 2023
So very true.
I found this one on TikTok https://t.co/FxGd6DGu3n pic.twitter.com/f4YosiCDqd— Kaylee (@ace_invaderr247) May 25, 2023
A fine Zelda video.
i’m confused,,,— 💙ambi☁️ (@aquatic_ambi) May 30, 2023
how am i supposed to solve this korok puzzle?????#TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/JXr9GKewLa
Oh my.
This is what you get without an HOA. https://t.co/emKoWMN8nt pic.twitter.com/ySyYygKV0O— Damion Schubert - @ZenOfDesign.com on bsky (@ZenOfDesign) May 30, 2023
I pay my HOA dues for this very reason.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom = CREATIVIDAD pic.twitter.com/TeR3Z0RcBM— Kitos (@KitosTV) May 31, 2023
I love how the systems in Tears of the Kingdom allow for such imaginative ways to kill stuff.
りんご収穫マシーン #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/L1yalIatXX— ゆきのさん (@yukino_san_14) May 30, 2023
Now you're farming with power!
mmmmm chicken mmmmmmmmm#TearsoftheKingdom #Zelda pic.twitter.com/AyeEU95gkQ— 💙ambi☁️ (@aquatic_ambi) June 1, 2023
Peyton Manning chats with Ray Lewis about their playing days
Omaha Productions is cranking out some good content.
Actual Evening Reading in the form of articles
Check out some of these interesting stories from across the Internet:
- Senate passes bill to raise debt ceiling, preventing first-ever U.S. default
- L.A. City Council votes to mandate air conditioning in all rental units
- Amazon’s North America fulfillment head is leaving
- Minnesota Governor Signs Marijuana Legalization Bill Into Law
- EV maker Lucid announces $3 billion raise from Saudi public wealth fund and stock offering
- Police have seized 640lbs of marijuana from a plane registered under the name of a Brazilian branch of an evangelical church
- Facebook-Giphy sale shows how fear of regulators is slowing M&A market
- China’s Oppo debuts ‘mixed reality’ headset as Apple, Microsoft explore similar devices
Happy 5th Anniversary to Just Shapes & Beats!
Hard to believe it’s been 5 years since we launched Just Shapes & Beats, but we’re so glad for everyone who has played the game and supported the studio. Thank you!— Just Shapes & Beats (@shapesnbeats) May 31, 2023
🎂Sale (30% off)
Steam: https://t.co/bW1rywTvmc
Switch: https://t.co/nqacfroxrM pic.twitter.com/vep6Vf5uiq
Game is on sale right now if you haven't picked it up yet.
NFTs won't die... just yet
Telos has collaborated with @GameStopNFT to introduce GameStop Playr, a new Web3 game launcher bringing mainstream gaming to Web3! 🎮— The Telos Foundation (@HelloTelos) June 1, 2023
Power to the Web3 Players.
Official Announcement 👇
🔗 https://t.co/atdBeatqOc pic.twitter.com/iJcCM6h7Aq
Telos and GameStop announced a Web3 launcher partnership today.
The name 'Square enix' is well known in the world of gaming since '2003'— MANI (@Mani_NFTz) May 30, 2023
The creator of hit game series 'Final Fantasy' and many more titles...
Is in the forefront of blockchain gaming development
(2/12)
Some of these NFT jaboofers have no idea what they are talking about when it comes to video games. Square is "well known in the world of gaming since 2003." Ok...
May 30, 2023
Back to reality.
Chillin celebrates his recovery from a stroke a year ago
It has been a full year since my stroke. Having so much support each day as I made progress on my recovery has meant the world. I am grateful to have made such a great recovery and am so excited to continue to this journey. Thank— Chillindude (@LiquidChillin) May 30, 2023
you for all of your support! pic.twitter.com/1LWzElTZ7l
The broader Smash community is happy to see him on the road to recovery.
Wild Kingdom
写真慣れしすぎた柴犬— 激かわ動物 (@Gekikawa_Dbts) May 30, 2023
可愛すぎる😊
pic.twitter.com/HtBlXHPWPh
BFFs.
June 1, 2023
Is that a camel clutch?
June 1, 2023
Angy cat.
スフィンクスな猫様 pic.twitter.com/YADlcvcWIp— しずわらひなた (@shizuwarahinata) May 31, 2023
This cat is paying close attention to something.
可愛いすぎる😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pu8tzp56sc— 進撃のCats (@roketdan1) May 31, 2023
The tiniest of the meows.
May 30, 2023
Surprise ramen cat.
May 30, 2023
The Internet needs more golden retriever puppies wearing bowties.
May 30, 2023
Joseph and his Technicolor Dream Cat.
Really wondering how this species survive in the wild.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/6LAvLUjLIE— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 28, 2023
I sometimes wonder if I share some DNA with clumsy pandas.
https://t.co/DaydPYkzfR pic.twitter.com/ySKl9gqhUF— Meonk! (@majeliskucing) May 27, 2023
A solid cat video.
Living the best life.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/e44EyifsuD— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 27, 2023
That's a cool cat.
May 27, 2023
That's a confused cat.
May 27, 2023
Hi!
I have many caverns pic.twitter.com/3Ibca7nyNA— Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) May 28, 2023
Nature is beautiful in moderation.
Cat enjoying the sun.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/JFTdtvimpZ— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 29, 2023
A heck of a cat.
greatest 45 seconds in cinematic history pic.twitter.com/hmDp1GbwWf— I'm letting unseen forces take the wheel (@666hardcoreband) May 31, 2023
A heck of a human.
Kitten trying to catch a fly.. pic.twitter.com/pskao6ZXf6— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 26, 2023
A heck of an attempt.
シャンプー後、アザラシにされた柴犬 pic.twitter.com/GDBPyYUcjf— 柴犬チャーミー (@shiba_charmy) May 26, 2023
A heck of a blanket.
Mark Hamill on Wired's Autocomplete Interview
He's great in moderation.
Anyone else have a nosy PM?
May 27, 2023
Also, what is that fish? Can I have one? Is it Seaman? I will pay $50.
President Biden falls down at US Air Force Academy commencement
Hope Jack is okay, so he can get back to acting like the debt ceiling isn't an elaborate joke.
Why was the bloated, redundant military budget off limits in the debt limit negotiations between the militaristic GOP and Joe Biden? That’s over half the federal operating budget. Untouchable. Full of contractor rip offs and corruption.— Ralph Nader (@RalphNader) May 31, 2023
Pride Month
Texas passes a total public drag ban.— Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) May 30, 2023
The law bans "sexual gesticulations using accessories or prosthetics that exaggerate male or female sexual characteristics."
It will target all public drag by calling all drag "sexual."
Wonder if it will be used against cheerleaders too. pic.twitter.com/urAiI8mGKV
Texas kicking off Pride Month in classic Texas style, by banning things.
I’d rather my kids see a drag queen than this. pic.twitter.com/MXrI9zzqrz— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 30, 2023
Yeah.
