All announcements and trailers from the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023 Here are all of the VR games that were shown during the latest Meta Quest Gaming Showcase.

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase brought a slew of news and announcements from the world of VR. There was a diverse set of games revealed and shown off, so let’s dive right into all of the announcements and trailers.

Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023 - All announcements and trailers

Here are all of the games that were shown during the 2023 Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, in order of their appearance.

PowerWash Simulator VR

One of last year's surprise hits, PowerWash Simulator, is coming to VR. Now, you'll be even more immersed as you relax and hose down vehicles, trains, and everything else. It launches later this year.

Samba de Amigo

The show kicked off with the reveal of Samba de Amigo, a new entry in the rhythm game series set entirely in VR. Published by Sega, Samba de Amigo is launching this fall.

I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine

The new I Expect You To Die finds players once again facing off against the sinister Dr. Zor. Developed by Schell Games, I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine will be released this summer.

Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire

Shell Games also provided a new look at Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire. The stealth game was originally revealed at last year's showcase and can now be wishlisted on the Meta Quest store.

UNDERDOGS

This physics-based brawler is high on action and chaos. In describing the action, a developer stated “You can lose an arm, then pick it back up and bash your enemies with it.”

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

The showcase gave us our latest look at Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord. We got to see more of the San Francisco setting as well as the various weapons and equipment featured. The game launches this fall.

The Next Evolution of NFL Pro Era

The sequel to the popular VR football game. The Next Evolution of NFL Pro Era will include new features, modes, and a focus on multiplayer.

Rocket Club

The showcase included a new trailer for Rocket Club, Resolution Games' tennis and pickleball game. The trailer showed off the game's hand-tracking technology and advertised that it can be wishlisted now in the Meta Quest Store.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice

Developed by Fast Travel Games, Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice takes players to Venice. As a vampire, you'll eliminate targets and do battle with other vampires. The game launches this fall.

Dungeons of Eternity

Dungeons of Eternity features sword-swinging and dungeon-crawling VR goodness. The game will be released later this year.

The 7th Guest

Vertigo Games has revealed 7th Guest VR, an adaptation of the classic adventure game. Wishlists for the game opened during the show.

Stranger Things VR

The new trailer for Stranger Things VR gave us a fresh look at the VR adaptation of Netflix's iconic original series. The trailer showed off more scenes that we can expect to see in the game.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable

The popular anime series is coming to VR as an action-hunting game. You can take down Titans for yourself when the game launches this winter.

Bulletstorm

Bulletstorm is getting the VR treatment thanks to People Can Fly and Incuvo. The story has been rebuilt for VR interactivity. There is no current release date for Bulletstorm.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR



Source: Ubisoft

The Assassin's Creed franchise is coming to VR with Nexus. There weren't too many details during the show, but the game is set to launch later this year. More information will come during the Ubisoft Forward on Jun 12, 2023.

That's everything that was announced during the 2023 Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. For more on the world of VR and all of this summer's gaming events, stick with Shacknews.