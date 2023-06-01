Razer Kitsune all-button arcade controller with Street Fighter 6 variants coming in 2023 Razer announced an all-new arcade all-button fight stick coming later in 2023, as well as Street Fighter 6 Chun-Li and Cammy variants.

With Street Fighter 6 coming out this week, it might be a good time to dust off your arcade stick or hitbox, or even try something new. On the latter front, Razer might just have what you need for the grind later this year. It just announced the new Razer Kitsune all-button arcade controller. What’s more, there will be Street Fighter 6 variants and it’s all set to launch later in 2023.

Razer announced the new Kitsune all-button arcade controller in a press release on June 1, 2023. This slick new controller features a 12-button setup that was popularized by Hitbox and has been adapted by many other companies since.

The Razer Kitsune will come in three different forms, including an original black version and two Street Fighter 6 editions featuring Chun-Li and Cammy.

Source: Razer

The buttons feature low-profile optical switches, as well as a tournament lock switch to ensure you don’t accidentally press something that would kill your set. It all comes in a slim and portable anodized aluminum design with a removable top plate for customization. If you want to customize it further, you can always mess with the RGB to bring the color and effects you want to the pad’s outline. What’s more, Razer is collaborating with Capcom to create several Street Fighter 6-themed versions of the Kitsune, with one featuring Cammy and the other featuring Chun-Li.

The Kitsune is looking like a slick addition to Razer’s peripheral line-up. What’s more, it should be ready for PS5 and PC platforms and will abide by all Capcom Pro Tour standards by the time it launches. It also looks like one of the most lightweight options we’ve seen so far.

With a release window set in 2023, stay tuned for more details on the Razer Kitsune and other Razer products as they drop. We’ll share updates as they come, or you can sign up for them on the product’s page to stay in the know.