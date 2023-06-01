Demeo Battles spins the PVP mode off into a standalone game on Meta Quest HMDs Where PVP was originally announced as part of the original Demeo, Resolution Games has expanded the mode into its own game.

PVP was a much-requested part of Demeo, not only allowing players to team up against the game’s rogue-like dungeons, but allowing them to battle each other and decide who’s cards and strategies worked best. Resolution Games very much recognizes the love for this mode. That’s why it expanded the mode out into its own standalone thing. Demeo Battles is a two-to-four player strategy game in the Demeo universe completely focused on PVP.

Demeo Battles was revealed with an announcement trailer during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase on June 1, 2023. Back in 2022 as it was preparing the PC Edition of the original Demeo, Resolution Games also teased PVP as part of its development roadmap. Where it was originally set to be part of the regular Demeo, the scope of the mode expanded to the point where Resolution is now spinning it into its own thing.

Players will be able to pick their favorite heroes and a variety of other options in order to compete head-to-head with other players in two-to-four player competition. Will your rogue find that precious backstab on the warlock, or can the guardian provide the protection that warlock needs to cast a pivotal spell? You’ll need to be considerate in your wits as you formulate strategies to undo your enemies, turn-by-turn.

Demeo Battles has no release date yet, but is expected to land on Meta Quest HMDs at some point in 2023. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates as they drop.