Demeo PC Edition revealed for April 2022, will feature crossplay with VR version Resolution Games has a roadmap of content planned for their VR fantasy-fiction tabletop game Demeo in 2022, and a non-VR version is part of that.

Resolution Games really hit on a fantastic idea when it came out with Demeo. This VR fantasy-fiction tabletop game allows up to four players to take up various heroes and challenge a living board game. Up till now, it’s only been available as a VR experience, but that’s changing next year. Resolution Games has revealed a desktop version of Demeo coming in April 2022 that will be playable non-VR and also feature crossplay with VR versions.

Resolution Games announced the Demeo PC edition alongside a 2022 roadmap for the game on December 16, 2021. One of the headliners of the roadmap is that a non-VR PC version of Demeo will be released on April 7, 2022. This PC version will get updates right alongside the VR version once out and will even feature crossplay with the VR version so all Demeo players can play together regardless of edition and platform. It's available to wishlist on Steam now.

Demeo’s PC edition wasn’t the only thing on the roadmap for the game throughout the coming year. There are a number of new features coming to the game. It starts with the third story adventure, Roots of Evil, which actually launches on December 16, 2021, giving players all-new dungeons to explore, enemies to defeat, and challenges to conquer. More than that, on the way in 2022 is a PVP mode that will let players battle each other to prove their mettle, a player hangout that will allow players to meet up and play mini-games (including an arcade homage, Hauntlet, designed by Left 4 Dead creator and Resolution Games senior creative director Tom Hall), and a new class coming with the Bard.

Demeo was a wonderful experience on VR when we checked it out this year and it promises to continue to be so in 2022. Stay tuned as we get closer to the PC Edition launch, as well as further details and release dates on the other roadmap content mentioned above.