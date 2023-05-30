WrestleQuest gets August 2023 release date Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games have put an official launch date on WrestleQuest for August 2023.

We’ve been wondering when Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games might come out with news about WrestleQuest since the game recently saw a delay from May into later in the summer. A new release date has finally been set, though. WrestleQuest is now slated to launch in August 2023, bringing all of its jobber-to-champion RPG action and featuring a number of wrestling legends.

Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games announced the new release date for WrestleQuest with a new trailer on the Mega Cat Studios Twitter on May 30, 2023. While WrestleQuest was originally slated to come out on in May, a small delay pushed it back into the summer season. WrestleQuest is now slated to release on August 8, 2023, coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It's also coming to Netflix Games at no extra cost to Netflix subscribers. Finally, there's a demo out for PC on Steam that will give players a taste of the journey they’re in for if they want.

WrestleQuest is quite the interesting looking adventure. Players take on the role of a new wrestler that wants to train and challenge their way to the top of the business. Along the way, players will pick up new moves, spruce up their gear, specialize in various styles, and learn from legends like Jake “The Snake” Roberts, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Andre the Giant, and several more icons. We’ve had several conversations with Mega Cat Studios about the development of WrestleQuest, including one in which they talked about run-ins with Jeff Jarrett when gathering professional input on the game.

With an August release set for WrestleQuest, it looks like we can see all that talk come to fruition soon. As we move through summer towards the new release date, stay tuned for further updates and news on WrestleQuest as it drops.