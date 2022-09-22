Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

WrestleQuest interview: Storylines, dungeons, and Jeff Jarrett

Mega Cat Studios talks about the upcoming WrestleQuest in-between run-ins from WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.
Ozzie Mejia
1

WrestleQuest has gradually grown on the Shacknews staff over the course of the past few months. The team at Mega Cat Studios looks to be putting something special together with this mixture of turn-based RPGs and the wonderfully manic world of professional wrestling. To learn more, Shacknews recently spoke with a few of the game's developers.

The Mega Cat team discusses the WrestleQuest story, nailing the essence of the real-life professional wrestlers featured in this game (including Jake "The Snake" Roberts and the late Andre the Giant), and even some previously unknown elements of the game, like the world's various dungeons and loot system. We even talk to Patrick Hickey Jr. about what it means to voice the game's main character, which involves doing a picture perfect impression of the late "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

Mega Cat has a clear affinity for both JRPGs and professional wrestling. Be sure to check out our full interview. You can even see WWE Hall of Fame superstar Jeff Jarrett crash the proceedings for a hot second. WrestleQuest is coming soon to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Check out our hands-on preview from earlier this year. Plus, you can watch more interviews just like this one by subscribing to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

