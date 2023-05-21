Weekend Discussion - May 21, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

What better way to continue our sudoku journey than by learning how to get better at the iconic puzzle game?

Completing Halo: Combat Evolved without shooting

On Legendary no less! Trying to clear The Library without shooting seems like a big to do.

Cities: Skylines but with only one tile!

Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again with another wild restriction in Cities: Skylines.

The creation of Breaking Bad

It's always fascinating hearing Vince Gilligan talk about his writing process for Breaking Bad.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Sometimes the game just says "No"

343i office guy who sends inputs to my game got me good today. pic.twitter.com/BNAIjLXaFT — SEN KingNick (@KingNick) May 16, 2023

Why did that rocket go backwards?

I'm super excited about more King of the Hill

But please, don't mess it up.

Look at this awesome thing

It's like an analogue/digital hybrid.

Humans are doing the hard work so the robots can make art

Humans doing the hard jobs on minimum wage while the robots write poetry and paint is not the future I wanted — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) May 15, 2023

Should probably be the other way around.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

