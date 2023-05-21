Weekend Discussion - May 21, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
What better way to continue our sudoku journey than by learning how to get better at the iconic puzzle game?
Completing Halo: Combat Evolved without shooting
On Legendary no less! Trying to clear The Library without shooting seems like a big to do.
Cities: Skylines but with only one tile!
Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again with another wild restriction in Cities: Skylines.
The creation of Breaking Bad
It's always fascinating hearing Vince Gilligan talk about his writing process for Breaking Bad.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Sometimes the game just says "No"
343i office guy who sends inputs to my game got me good today. pic.twitter.com/BNAIjLXaFT— SEN KingNick (@KingNick) May 16, 2023
Why did that rocket go backwards?
I'm super excited about more King of the Hill
May 16, 2023
But please, don't mess it up.
Look at this awesome thing
TP-7がイケてすぎてわたしの中で暫定一位だったSONYのWM-504を超えた pic.twitter.com/KNpe23WzGE— rika (@rika__________) May 14, 2023
It's like an analogue/digital hybrid.
Humans are doing the hard work so the robots can make art
Humans doing the hard jobs on minimum wage while the robots write poetry and paint is not the future I wanted— Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) May 15, 2023
Should probably be the other way around.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- The Great Escape - We Are Scientists
- Nu Rock - Morningwood
- As The Tables Turn - CKY
- Tuned to a Different Station - Dogs
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
- Firmament review: A grand menagerie of quiet mystery
- Humanity is another sit-down-and-relax winner for PS VR2
- A brief history of Ganon, The Legend of Zelda's greatest villain
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. You guessed it, he's curled up sleeping!
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - May 21, 2023