Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Discussion - May 21, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

What better way to continue our sudoku journey than by learning how to get better at the iconic puzzle game?

Completing Halo: Combat Evolved without shooting

On Legendary no less! Trying to clear The Library without shooting seems like a big to do.

Cities: Skylines but with only one tile!

Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again with another wild restriction in Cities: Skylines.

The creation of Breaking Bad

It's always fascinating hearing Vince Gilligan talk about his writing process for Breaking Bad.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Sometimes the game just says "No"

Why did that rocket go backwards?

I'm super excited about more King of the Hill

But please, don't mess it up.

Look at this awesome thing

It's like an analogue/digital hybrid.

Humans are doing the hard work so the robots can make art

Should probably be the other way around.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. You guessed it, he's curled up sleeping!

Sam's cat Rad curled up, legs straight, sleeping on a blanket

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola