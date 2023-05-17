Take-Two (TTWO) Q4 2023 earnings results beat revenue estimates, miss EPS expectations Take-Two Interactive's Q4 2023 earnings results showed a solid revenue beat, but its adjusted earnings-per-share came up short against expectations.

As we continue to roll through the earnings results releases of various tech companies on their previously closed quarters and fiscal years, Take-Two Interactive is one of the latest companies reporting this week. The company put out its Q4 2023 earnings, as well as its full-year fiscal results for 2023. The company reported a solid revenue beat for the quarter, but its earnings-per-share (EPS) came up somewhat short against expectations.

Take-Two Interactive posted its Q4 2023 earnings results via its investor relations website on May 17, 2023. In the results, Take-Two’s revenue for Q4 2023 came out to $1.45 billion USD. This was well above Wall Street expectations which called for $1.3 billion. Meanwhile, after final adjustments to the total EPS, the actual number came out to $0.59 per share. Unfortunately, this was down from the $0.68 per share expected by Wall Street, as well as the $0.71 per share estimated by Whisper Number.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) stock was up in after-hours trading following the release of its Q4 2023 earnings results and FY 2023 results.

Take-Two Interactive stock jumped hugely in after-market trading following the release of the Q4 2023 earnings results and the FY 2023 results. This was despite a lowered guidance for the coming quarter and year. Even so, Take-Two has quite a bit of solid IP confirmed in its pipeline. The company’s indie-focused subsidiary, Private Division, announced a collaboration with Game Freak to create a new game. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Rockstar officially confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 was in development. Unfortunately, we learned little to nothing about GTA6 today, despite rumors suggesting we could hear some news about the game today.

Take-Two Interactive has the attention of the world as fans anxiously await Grand Theft Auto 6 news. Nonetheless, it seems Take-Two is playing it cautious with guidance in its fiscal 2024. Stay tuned for more company reporting as it happens, right here at Shacknews.