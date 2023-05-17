Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Take-Two (TTWO) Q4 2023 earnings results beat revenue estimates, miss EPS expectations

Take-Two Interactive's Q4 2023 earnings results showed a solid revenue beat, but its adjusted earnings-per-share came up short against expectations.
TJ Denzer
Image via Take-Two Interactive
1

As we continue to roll through the earnings results releases of various tech companies on their previously closed quarters and fiscal years, Take-Two Interactive is one of the latest companies reporting this week. The company put out its Q4 2023 earnings, as well as its full-year fiscal results for 2023. The company reported a solid revenue beat for the quarter, but its earnings-per-share (EPS) came up somewhat short against expectations.

Take-Two Interactive posted its Q4 2023 earnings results via its investor relations website on May 17, 2023. In the results, Take-Two’s revenue for Q4 2023 came out to $1.45 billion USD. This was well above Wall Street expectations which called for $1.3 billion. Meanwhile, after final adjustments to the total EPS, the actual number came out to $0.59 per share. Unfortunately, this was down from the $0.68 per share expected by Wall Street, as well as the $0.71 per share estimated by Whisper Number.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) stock chart in after-hours trading on May 17.
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) stock was up in after-hours trading following the release of its Q4 2023 earnings results and FY 2023 results.

Take-Two Interactive stock jumped hugely in after-market trading following the release of the Q4 2023 earnings results and the FY 2023 results. This was despite a lowered guidance for the coming quarter and year. Even so, Take-Two has quite a bit of solid IP confirmed in its pipeline. The company’s indie-focused subsidiary, Private Division, announced a collaboration with Game Freak to create a new game. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Rockstar officially confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 was in development. Unfortunately, we learned little to nothing about GTA6 today, despite rumors suggesting we could hear some news about the game today.

Take-Two Interactive has the attention of the world as fans anxiously await Grand Theft Auto 6 news. Nonetheless, it seems Take-Two is playing it cautious with guidance in its fiscal 2024. Stay tuned for more company reporting as it happens, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

