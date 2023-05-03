Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Qualcomm (QCOM) Q2 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations

Qualcomm has lowered expectations for Q3 2023 in the face of diminished chip sales.
Ozzie Mejia
Qualcomm
1

Qualcomm, the chip manufacturer that has its hand in many PC and mobile hardware devices, has released its earnings report for Q2 2023. The company's earnings have beaten Wall Street revenue estimates, though it is forecasting a tougher road ahead for the next quarter.

Qualcomm (QCOM) reported in with $9.28 billion revenue earnings, which is more than $100 million greater than Wall Street's $9.1 billion estimate. The $2.15/share EPS is in line with Wall Street's expectations and slightly lower than the $2.18/share whisper number. The outlook for the future doesn't look bright, however, with Qualcomm issuing a revenue forecast of $8.1-8.9 billion with a $1.70-1.90/share forecasted EPS for Q3 2023. As noted by CNBC, this is based on this recent quarter's handset chip sales, which declined 17 percent year-over-year.

"As we navigate this challenging environment, we remain focused on the critical factors we can control to emerge stronger from this downturn – our leading technology roadmap, best-in-class product portfolio, strong customer relationships and operational efficiencies," President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated Cristiano Amon said in the Qualcomm Q2 2023 earnings report. "Our top priority remains to execute our diversification strategy and invest in areas that drive long-term value."

Qualcomm (QCOM) stock at the close of the stock market on May 3, 2023

Source: Yahoo! Finance

The stock market on Wednesday closed with Qualcomm (QCOM) down $3.28/share and continues to fall in after-hours trading as of the time of this post.

Qualcomm chips and technology can be found in a variety of places in the tech sector from the ARM-powered Project Volterra dev kit to the Razer Edge. While handset chip earnings are down overall from the last year, it still represents the bulk of Qualcomm's overall sales, since they're mainly what powers Android smartphones. Qualcomm is also increasingly moving into the automotive business, offering a greater number of chips and software for cars.

We'll continue to monitor what comes out of Qualcomm. Be sure to follow the Qualcomm topic page for the latest updates.

