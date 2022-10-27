Windows releases ARM-powered Dev Kit 2023, AKA Project Volterra Windows Dev Kit 2023 should bring the company's app developing ecosystem into a compact device as devs create Windows apps for ARM.

Windows has rolled out a new generation dev kit for developers in the Windows ecosystem. Windows Dev Kit 2023 is said to be an ARM-powered device “built by Windows developers for Windows developers.” Previously revealed as Project Volterra, it’s rolling out in 8 countries, and will allow developers to build Windows apps for ARM. The Windows Dev Kit 2023 is available for purchase in select regions now.

The rollout of the Windows Dev Kit 2023 was announced on Microsoft’s blog. As of October 24, 2022, Windows Dev Kit 2023 is rolling out in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Under the hood, the dev kit is packing the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform and utilizing Qualcomm’s Neural Processing SDK. These components are backed up by 32 GB of RAM and 512 GB of fast storage on an SSD. It also features Wi-Fi 6 ports, physical ethernet, three USB-A ports, two USB-C ports and mini display port that allows for up to 4K at 60Hz resolution and refresh rates.

A Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform processor powers Windows Dev Kit 2023, built for creating Windows apps for ARM.

Source: Microsoft

In addition to the technology under the hood, Microsoft also went into detail about what kind of dev tools are available now and what will be coming in the future.

To enhance developer productivity, we have made great progress delivering on the commitments we made at Build in May 2022 to launch a comprehensive native toolchain for Arm native apps.



We have released previews of the following and many of these will be generally available by the end of the year.



Previews of IDEs (Visual Studio 2022 17.4),

Tools & Runtimes (Windows App SDK with native Arm support),

Libraries (VC++ Runtime), Toolchain (.NET7)

With the Windows Dev Kit 2023 now available, it can be bought directly from Windows in any of the 8 countries previously listed. Stay tuned for more Windows and Microsoft coverage as it becomes available.