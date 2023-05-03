ShackStream: Solo Spire of the Watcher for Guardian Rank 11 in Destiny 2 I need to solo the Spire of the Watcher dungeon to hit max Guardian Rank in Destiny 2. Come watch on Twitch and cheer me on.

We’ve got a special stream today on Shacknews. Typically, when I’m playing Destiny 2, it’s with a group of people. But not this time. I’m diving into the Spire of the Watcher dungeon by myself in an attempt to solo it. This will be the first time I’ve soloed a dungeon since 2018, so come along and cheer me on over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

My solo Spire of the Watcher livestream is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET on May 3, 2023. There’s no telling exactly how long this stream will go, but I’m aiming to go for at least two hours. Depending on how I’m tracking, we may even be able to finish it – that’s the goal at least.

For those who don’t know, soloing the Spire of the Watcher dungeon is required in order to hit Rank 11 in the Guardian Ranks. While many people are capable of doing this flawless all by themselves, this will be my first solo run at a dungeon since I soloed Shattered Throne back in the day. With areas full of enemies, bosses with a ton of health, and the need to connect-the-nodes, Spire of the Watcher can be a bit of a tough dungeon.

