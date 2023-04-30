Weekend Discussion - April 30, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Six players trying to survive in Project Zomboid
Ambiguousamphibian tries to see if six players can survive in something called the Mall of America in Project Zomboid.
Datto has some thoughts about Destiny 2
The community no doubt needs to give the developers credit. There's a good chance the developers know what they're doing.
Learning about paradoxes
I love these sorts of videos where I get to learn about some paradox or math problem.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Let's wrap up our YouTube video section by watching Simon solve a sudoku puzzle!
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Too many Internet Explorer add-ons
Oh no pic.twitter.com/jH7t12h9IS— Retro Tech Dreams (@RetroTechDreams) April 27, 2023
I definitely had too many when I was new to the internet.
Learn all theories
Learning color theory is not enough you must also learn colour theory— Trinity Dovecult 🕊🕊🕊 (@Cutlaska) April 26, 2023
Especially the ones where the words are spelled correctly.
The ultimate horror episode
Don't tell me you're a 'horror fan' if you haven't seen this episode of Spongebob pic.twitter.com/3dEhx88URS— Jack (@J4CKMULL) April 25, 2023
SpongeBob had no problem going to dark and creepy places.
Look like Shrek
Shrek Titan Fashion— Krypz (@KrypzYT) April 24, 2023
Credit to @technoviking22 from my Discord for making this Titan Fashion
Follow for more Destiny Fashion! #Destiny2 #Destiny2fashion #destinyfashion #ThreadsOfLight #DestinyTheGame #Lightfall pic.twitter.com/fMJUjqY6Q5
Titan Shrek is love.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Some Of These Times - Raised Fist
- Dance, Dance - Fall Out Boy
- Apply Some Pressure - Maximo Park
- Life Burns - Apocalyptica
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Infinite invisibility Void Hunter build - Destiny 2
- Age of Wonders 4 review: Magical strategy
- Ultrahand and Fuse are game changers in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review: Ghosts of the past
