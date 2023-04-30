Weekend Discussion - April 30, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Six players trying to survive in Project Zomboid

Ambiguousamphibian tries to see if six players can survive in something called the Mall of America in Project Zomboid.

Datto has some thoughts about Destiny 2

The community no doubt needs to give the developers credit. There's a good chance the developers know what they're doing.

Learning about paradoxes

I love these sorts of videos where I get to learn about some paradox or math problem.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's wrap up our YouTube video section by watching Simon solve a sudoku puzzle!

Too many Internet Explorer add-ons

Oh no pic.twitter.com/jH7t12h9IS — Retro Tech Dreams (@RetroTechDreams) April 27, 2023

I definitely had too many when I was new to the internet.

Learn all theories

Learning color theory is not enough you must also learn colour theory — Trinity Dovecult 🕊🕊🕊 (@Cutlaska) April 26, 2023

Especially the ones where the words are spelled correctly.

The ultimate horror episode

Don't tell me you're a 'horror fan' if you haven't seen this episode of Spongebob pic.twitter.com/3dEhx88URS — Jack (@J4CKMULL) April 25, 2023

SpongeBob had no problem going to dark and creepy places.

Look like Shrek

Titan Shrek is love.

