Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Discussion - April 30, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Six players trying to survive in Project Zomboid

Ambiguousamphibian tries to see if six players can survive in something called the Mall of America in Project Zomboid.

Datto has some thoughts about Destiny 2

The community no doubt needs to give the developers credit. There's a good chance the developers know what they're doing.

Learning about paradoxes

I love these sorts of videos where I get to learn about some paradox or math problem.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's wrap up our YouTube video section by watching Simon solve a sudoku puzzle!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Too many Internet Explorer add-ons

I definitely had too many when I was new to the internet.

Learn all theories

Especially the ones where the words are spelled correctly.

The ultimate horror episode

SpongeBob had no problem going to dark and creepy places.

Look like Shrek

Titan Shrek is love.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free!

Sam's cat Rad lying on his side, smiling at the camera

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola