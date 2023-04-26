Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Nintendo confirmed to participate in Gamescom 2023

The organizers behind Gamescom have confirmed that Nintendo will be in attendance for this year's event.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
Gamescom 2023 is still a ways off to be thinking about right now, but it looks like the organizers are already getting their ducks in a row, and they lined up a particularly desirable duck with Nintendo. The Big N has been confirmed to be participating in Gamescom 2023, meaning it will have a floor presence at the Koelnmesse GmbH when Gamescom returns from August 23 to August 27.

The Gamescom organizers announced the confirmation of Nintendo for the event via the official Gamescom Twitter on April 26, 2023. According to the simple announcement, Nintendo is officially joining Gamescom 2023 in participation. This means that Nintendo will have a booth presence at the Cologne convention center and may even have some new products to show during events like Geoff Keighley’s Gamescom Opening Night Live (though it hasn’t been confirmed if ONL will return just yet).

Gamescom confirmation of Nintendo's attendance for the 2023 event.
Nintendo is an early confirmation for Gamescom 2023, which is scheduled to take place from August 23 to August 27, 2023.
Source: Gamescom

Nintendo’s presence is a major early confirm for Gamescom 2023, especially with the recent official cancellation of E3 2023. When E3 2023 was still on, Nintendo was an early company to say it would not be taking part in the event. Not long after, Xbox and PlayStation also confirmed they would not be attending. Not much longer after, E3 was canceled for 2023.

On the flipside, it looks like Gamescom is getting big names in early. The presence of Nintendo at the event proves to be promising for what’s coming at this year’s major European gaming convention. With the dates set for August 23 to August 27 for Gamescom 2023, stay tuned for more announcements of developers and publishers in attendance, as well as events going down during the convention. We’ll have the details here at Shacknews as they become available.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

