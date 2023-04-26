Root of Nightmares Adept weapon schedule & rotation - Destiny 2 A full rotation of the Root of Nightmare Adept weapons available in Destiny 2.

The Root of Nightmares Adept weapons are some of the more potent guns in Destiny 2. These things are available on a set schedule, rotating in and out of availability on a weekly basis. In order to claim them, players will need to tackle the Master version of the raid and start completing Challenges.

Root of Nightmares Adept weapon schedule & rotation

The following table contains a yearly schedule of the Root of Nightmares Adept weapon rotation. The number of weapons is different to the number of encounters, which means challenges will reward a different weapon every six weeks. Don’t want to do the Nezarec Challenge but want the gun? Wait until the gun is available from a different encounter.

Root of Nightmares Adept weapon schedule & rotation Date Weapon Challenge March 28 Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment April 4 Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle) Scission: Crossfire April 11 Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium April 18 Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher) Nezarec: All Hands Arpil 25 Briar's Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment May 2 Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun) Scission: Crossfire May 9 Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium May 16 Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle) Nezarec: All Hands May 23 Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment May 30 Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher) Scission: Crossfire June 6 Briar's Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium June 13 Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun) Nezarec: All Hands June 20 Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment June 27 Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle) Scission: Crossfire July 4 Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium July 11 Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher) Nezarec: All Hands July 18 Briar's Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment July 25 Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun) Scission: Crossfire August 1 Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium August 8 Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle) Nezarec: All Hands August 15 Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment August 22 Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher) Scission: Crossfire August 29 Briar's Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium September 5 Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun) Nezarec: All Hands September 12 Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment September 19 Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle) Scission: Crossfire September 26 Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium October 3 Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher) Nezarec: All Hands October 10 Briar's Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment October 17 Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun) Scission: Crossfire October 24 Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium October 31 Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle) Nezarec: All Hands November 7 Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment November 14 Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher) Scission: Crossfire November 21 Briar's Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium November 28 Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun) Nezarec: All Hands December 5 Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment December 12 Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle) Scission: Crossfire December 19 Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium December 26 Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher) Nezarec: All Hands

How to get Root of Nightmares Adept weapons

Completing an encounter's challenge will reward you with an Adept Root of Nightmares weapon.

Root of Nightmare Adept weapons drop when completing Master Challenges in the raid. These challenges are available on a weekly basis. This will change when Root of Nightmares enters the raid rotator, meaning when it is available all challenges will be active. Before such a time, you will need to use the above schedule to work out which gun you want, when it will be available, and what challenge will be active. As an example, Rufus’s Fury was available on April 11 by completing the Explicator of Planets Challenge. It was next available on May 23 in the Cataclysm fight.

This is different to how the Vault of Glass Timelost weapons work. These are tied to specific challenges, meaning you must overcome each challenge if you want all the weapons.

Keep this schedule close at hand so you know which Adept Root of Nightmares weapons will be available next. For more schedules and end-game information, check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide.