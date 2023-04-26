Root of Nightmares Adept weapon schedule & rotation - Destiny 2
A full rotation of the Root of Nightmare Adept weapons available in Destiny 2.
The Root of Nightmares Adept weapons are some of the more potent guns in Destiny 2. These things are available on a set schedule, rotating in and out of availability on a weekly basis. In order to claim them, players will need to tackle the Master version of the raid and start completing Challenges.
Root of Nightmares Adept weapon schedule & rotation
The following table contains a yearly schedule of the Root of Nightmares Adept weapon rotation. The number of weapons is different to the number of encounters, which means challenges will reward a different weapon every six weeks. Don’t want to do the Nezarec Challenge but want the gun? Wait until the gun is available from a different encounter.
|Root of Nightmares Adept weapon schedule & rotation
|Date
|Weapon
|Challenge
|March 28
|Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm)
|Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
|April 4
|Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle)
|Scission: Crossfire
|April 11
|Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle)
|Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
|April 18
|Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher)
|Nezarec: All Hands
|Arpil 25
|Briar's Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle)
|Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
|May 2
|Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun)
|Scission: Crossfire
|May 9
|Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm)
|Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
|May 16
|Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle)
|Nezarec: All Hands
|May 23
|Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle)
|Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
|May 30
|Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher)
|Scission: Crossfire
|June 6
|Briar's Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle)
|Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
|June 13
|Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun)
|Nezarec: All Hands
|June 20
|Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm)
|Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
|June 27
|Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle)
|Scission: Crossfire
|July 4
|Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle)
|Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
|July 11
|Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher)
|Nezarec: All Hands
|July 18
|Briar's Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle)
|Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
|July 25
|Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun)
|Scission: Crossfire
|August 1
|Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm)
|Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
|August 8
|Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle)
|Nezarec: All Hands
|August 15
|Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle)
|Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
|August 22
|Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher)
|Scission: Crossfire
|August 29
|Briar's Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle)
|Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
|September 5
|Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun)
|Nezarec: All Hands
|September 12
|Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm)
|Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
|September 19
|Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle)
|Scission: Crossfire
|September 26
|Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle)
|Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
|October 3
|Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher)
|Nezarec: All Hands
|October 10
|Briar's Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle)
|Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
|October 17
|Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun)
|Scission: Crossfire
|October 24
|Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm)
|Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
|October 31
|Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle)
|Nezarec: All Hands
|November 7
|Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle)
|Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
|November 14
|Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher)
|Scission: Crossfire
|November 21
|Briar's Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle)
|Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
|November 28
|Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun)
|Nezarec: All Hands
|December 5
|Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm)
|Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
|December 12
|Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle)
|Scission: Crossfire
|December 19
|Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle)
|Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
|December 26
|Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher)
|Nezarec: All Hands
How to get Root of Nightmares Adept weapons
Root of Nightmare Adept weapons drop when completing Master Challenges in the raid. These challenges are available on a weekly basis. This will change when Root of Nightmares enters the raid rotator, meaning when it is available all challenges will be active. Before such a time, you will need to use the above schedule to work out which gun you want, when it will be available, and what challenge will be active. As an example, Rufus’s Fury was available on April 11 by completing the Explicator of Planets Challenge. It was next available on May 23 in the Cataclysm fight.
This is different to how the Vault of Glass Timelost weapons work. These are tied to specific challenges, meaning you must overcome each challenge if you want all the weapons.
Keep this schedule close at hand so you know which Adept Root of Nightmares weapons will be available next. For more schedules and end-game information, check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Root of Nightmares Adept weapon schedule & rotation - Destiny 2