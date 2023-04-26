Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Root of Nightmares Adept weapon schedule & rotation - Destiny 2

A full rotation of the Root of Nightmare Adept weapons available in Destiny 2.
The Root of Nightmares Adept weapons are some of the more potent guns in Destiny 2. These things are available on a set schedule, rotating in and out of availability on a weekly basis. In order to claim them, players will need to tackle the Master version of the raid and start completing Challenges.

Root of Nightmares Adept weapon schedule & rotation

The following table contains a yearly schedule of the Root of Nightmares Adept weapon rotation. The number of weapons is different to the number of encounters, which means challenges will reward a different weapon every six weeks. Don’t want to do the Nezarec Challenge but want the gun? Wait until the gun is available from a different encounter.

Date Weapon Challenge
March 28 Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
April 4 Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle) Scission: Crossfire
April 11 Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
April 18 Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher) Nezarec: All Hands
Arpil 25 Briar's Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
May 2 Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun) Scission: Crossfire
May 9 Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
May 16 Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle) Nezarec: All Hands
May 23 Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
May 30 Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher) Scission: Crossfire
June 6 Briar's Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
June 13 Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun) Nezarec: All Hands
June 20 Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
June 27 Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle) Scission: Crossfire
July 4 Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
July 11 Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher) Nezarec: All Hands
July 18 Briar's Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
July 25 Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun) Scission: Crossfire
August 1 Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
August 8 Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle) Nezarec: All Hands
August 15 Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
August 22 Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher) Scission: Crossfire
August 29 Briar's Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
September 5 Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun) Nezarec: All Hands
September 12 Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
September 19 Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle) Scission: Crossfire
September 26 Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
October 3 Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher) Nezarec: All Hands
October 10 Briar's Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
October 17 Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun) Scission: Crossfire
October 24 Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
October 31 Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle) Nezarec: All Hands
November 7 Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
November 14 Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher) Scission: Crossfire
November 21 Briar's Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
November 28 Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun) Nezarec: All Hands
December 5 Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm) Cataclysm: Illuminated Torment
December 12 Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle) Scission: Crossfire
December 19 Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle) Macrocosm: Cosmic Equilibrium
December 26 Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher) Nezarec: All Hands

How to get Root of Nightmares Adept weapons

The Challenge chest for the Nezarec encounter on Master
Completing an encounter's challenge will reward you with an Adept Root of Nightmares weapon.
Root of Nightmare Adept weapons drop when completing Master Challenges in the raid. These challenges are available on a weekly basis. This will change when Root of Nightmares enters the raid rotator, meaning when it is available all challenges will be active. Before such a time, you will need to use the above schedule to work out which gun you want, when it will be available, and what challenge will be active. As an example, Rufus’s Fury was available on April 11 by completing the Explicator of Planets Challenge. It was next available on May 23 in the Cataclysm fight.

This is different to how the Vault of Glass Timelost weapons work. These are tied to specific challenges, meaning you must overcome each challenge if you want all the weapons.

Keep this schedule close at hand so you know which Adept Root of Nightmares weapons will be available next. For more schedules and end-game information, check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide.

