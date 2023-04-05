ShackStream: Shacknews Jam Spring 2023 Come and check out all of the games submitted for the Shacknews Jam Spring 2023.

The Shacknews Jam Spring 2023 has received dozens of submissions and we’re going to play them all for you on stream. Come and join us as we explore a variety of games designed around the theme, “RETRO”. Tune in via the Shacknews Twitch channel or the embedded video below.

The Shacknews Jam Spring 2023 livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel on April 5, 2023. I’ll be playing all the submissions to the game jam, dedicating about 4 or so minutes to each entry. This should see the stream going for at least two hours. However, I may linger and play some a bit longer or some might be over quicker. Regardless of what happens, we’re going to have some fun!

For those not in the know, the Shacknews Jam Spring 2023 was announced at the start of March and is hosted by non-other than Shacknews Chatty community member romsteady. The game jam theme this time is RETRO, so it’ll be interesting to see how the developers interpreted that prompt. There are a total of 35 games submitted as part of the event, so there’s plenty to dig into.

It wouldn’t be a game jam without a prize and there are a few this time around! There is a $1,200 prize pool with two ways to win. There is the Developer’s Choice award that sees first place receive $300, second place gets $200, and third walks away with $100. We’ve also got the Shacknews Editor’s Choice award of $300, $200, and $100 for first, second, and third, respectively.

So stop by the Shacknews Twitch channel and watch as I play through all of the games on offer. I’m looking forward to seeing how the RETRO theme has been applied. Remember you can subscribe to our Twitch channel if you’ve linked Amazon Prime to Twitch, it’s a couple of clicks each month but it goes a long way. See you soon!