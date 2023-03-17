Shacknews Jam Spring 2023 announces RETRO game theme The game jam will open up submissions starting March 25, and features a $1,200 prize pool.

Shacknews is pumping up the jam this spring… literally. As revealed today, the theme for the upcoming Shacknews Jam Spring 2023 is "RETRO" and will give developers a way to both show off their games, and potentially win real money for it as well.

The event, hosted by romsteady, features a $1,200 prize pool and two ways to win. First, the Developer’s Choice award which awards its top three placements with $300, $200, and $100 respectively. And second, the Shacknews Editor’s Choice award which will similarly offer its first, second, and third place winners $300, $200, and $100 in prize money.

On the jam’s Itch page, the following details are provided for anyone interested in participating:

When? Jam Starts: March 24, 2023 at 12:00 noon Pacific. Jam Submissions Allowed From: March 25, 2023 at 6:00pm Pacific to April 2, 2023 at 11:59pm Pacific

Theme? The theme will be announced here at noon Pacific on March 24, 2023 and earlier over on the Shacknews Chatty. Shacknews is going to announce the theme a week early on their social channels and site sometime on March 17, 2023.

Where? The jam will be hosted here on Itch.io. It is highly recommended you also share on Twitter using the hashtag #ShacknewsJam, join in on the community chat in the jam forums here (See "Community" link near top of page), and share in the Chatty.

As noted on the jam’s Itch page, games will be rated on fun and use of theme. Again, the theme for Shacknews Jam Spring 2023 as revealed today is “RETRO” and if you have more than one game you think would fit the theme, the event's FAQ confirms that multiple submissions are allowed.

Now that you’re caught up on the details, we look forward to seeing all of your submissions for Shacknews Jam Spring 2023. Don’t forget, submissions open on March 25 at 6:00 p.m. (PT) and will remain open until April 2 at 11:59 p.m. (PT). The theme of the jam is “RETRO” and there’s a chance to win money from a $1,200 prize pool both in the Developer’s Choice category and Shacknews Editor’s Choice category.

For more on Shacknews Jam Spring 2023, be sure to visit its official page on Itch.io. We look forward to seeing all of your submissions!