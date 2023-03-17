Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Shacknews Jam Spring 2023 announces RETRO game theme

The game jam will open up submissions starting March 25, and features a $1,200 prize pool.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
4

Shacknews is pumping up the jam this spring… literally. As revealed today, the theme for the upcoming Shacknews Jam Spring 2023 is "RETRO" and will give developers a way to both show off their games, and potentially win real money for it as well. 

The event, hosted by romsteady, features a $1,200 prize pool and two ways to win. First, the Developer’s Choice award which awards its top three placements with $300, $200, and $100 respectively. And second, the Shacknews Editor’s Choice award which will similarly offer its first, second, and third place winners $300, $200, and $100 in prize money.

On the jam’s Itch page, the following details are provided for anyone interested in participating:

As noted on the jam’s Itch page, games will be rated on fun and use of theme. Again, the theme for Shacknews Jam Spring 2023 as revealed today is “RETRO” and if you have more than one game you think would fit the theme, the event's FAQ confirms that multiple submissions are allowed.

Now that you’re caught up on the details, we look forward to seeing all of your submissions for Shacknews Jam Spring 2023. Don’t forget, submissions open on March 25 at 6:00 p.m. (PT) and will remain open until April 2 at 11:59 p.m. (PT). The theme of the jam is “RETRO” and there’s a chance to win money from a $1,200 prize pool both in the Developer’s Choice category and Shacknews Editor’s Choice category.

For more on Shacknews Jam Spring 2023, be sure to visit its official page on Itch.io. We look forward to seeing all of your submissions!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola