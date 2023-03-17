Shacknews Jam Spring 2023 announces RETRO game theme
The game jam will open up submissions starting March 25, and features a $1,200 prize pool.
Shacknews is pumping up the jam this spring… literally. As revealed today, the theme for the upcoming Shacknews Jam Spring 2023 is "RETRO" and will give developers a way to both show off their games, and potentially win real money for it as well.
The event, hosted by romsteady, features a $1,200 prize pool and two ways to win. First, the Developer’s Choice award which awards its top three placements with $300, $200, and $100 respectively. And second, the Shacknews Editor’s Choice award which will similarly offer its first, second, and third place winners $300, $200, and $100 in prize money.
On the jam’s Itch page, the following details are provided for anyone interested in participating:
As noted on the jam’s Itch page, games will be rated on fun and use of theme. Again, the theme for Shacknews Jam Spring 2023 as revealed today is “RETRO” and if you have more than one game you think would fit the theme, the event's FAQ confirms that multiple submissions are allowed.
Now that you’re caught up on the details, we look forward to seeing all of your submissions for Shacknews Jam Spring 2023. Don’t forget, submissions open on March 25 at 6:00 p.m. (PT) and will remain open until April 2 at 11:59 p.m. (PT). The theme of the jam is “RETRO” and there’s a chance to win money from a $1,200 prize pool both in the Developer’s Choice category and Shacknews Editor’s Choice category.
For more on Shacknews Jam Spring 2023, be sure to visit its official page on Itch.io. We look forward to seeing all of your submissions!
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Shacknews Jam Spring 2023 announces RETRO game theme