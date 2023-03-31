ShackStream: Resident Evil 4 Pro Difficulty goes to Suplex City for WrestleMania 39 WrestleMania 39 is this weekend and we're getting ready by suplexing 39 enemies in RE4 Remake on our Pro Difficulty run.

Without question, one of the most hilarious and fun ways you can dispatch an enemy in Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 is to kneecap them and then get behind and have Leon suplex the bejeezus out of them. And with Wrestlemania 39 coming up this weekend, we’re in the mood to do just that. So, we’re going to have Leon take Los Illuminados to Suplex City on a special ShackStream. Can we suplex 39 foes before the stream’s end?

Join us and find out if we have what it takes to do WrestleMania proud. We’ll be picking up from the Pro Difficulty run we did in our last Resident Evil 4 livestream, so we’ll be exploring some lake front property and doing a little gargantuan pest control along the way. It’ll all go live at 2 p.m PT / 5 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel, but you can also watch below.

Doing all these suplexes doesn’t come easy and we hope you appreciate our hard work and efforts. You can support our ShackStreams simply by following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can even do it for free if you happen to have Amazon Prime and link that account up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming. That gets you a free subscription every month to use as you please. Throw it our way if you’ve no where else to put those Bezos bucks.

Can Leon channel his inner Brock Lesnar and get 39 suplexes done or is our Road to WrestleMania 39 about to get bumpy? Find out as we go live shortly!