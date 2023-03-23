ShackStream: Resident Evil 4 remake Professional Difficulty early access stream It's the eve before Resident Evil 4 remake launches and we're celebrating by trying to survive its toughest difficulty!

It’s the day before Resident Evil 4 remake comes out (unless you happen to live in one of the lucky regions where it unlocks early), and we couldn’t be more happy for everyone to jump in this weekend. The game is a true masterpiece with all sorts of challenges and extras to explore well after you roll credits. One such thing is the Professional Difficulty, which is the tip-top hard-as-nails difficulty in the game. We’re going to tackle it and hopefully survive more than we die in a special ShackStream!

Tune in as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. You can also catch the stream live just below.

Resident Evil 4 remake is a masterpiece with the honor of being the first ever Shacknews review to receive a 10 out of 10.