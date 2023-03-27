Evening Reading - March 27, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's time for another delightful evening of puzzle solving.

Some excellent baby names

WHOS GONNA TELL THIS GIRL HER HUSBAND WANTS TO NAME THEIR KIDS AFTER ELDEN RING BOSSES LOOOOOOOOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/4z16smrAXp — parky (@parkenharbor) March 26, 2023

I'm a fan of Godskin Apostle.

Anonymous jurors?

The judge presiding over E. Jean Carroll's lawsuits against Donald Trump for rape and defamation has taken a precaution for Trump that is typically reserved for mafia bosses and terrorists.



Judge Lewis Kaplan mandated that the jurors remain anonymous, a move usually only seen… pic.twitter.com/v31rsG0U99 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) March 24, 2023

We live in wild times.

An angry moon

I SPOKE TO THE MOON

AND SHE IS ANGRY pic.twitter.com/UqkanYAHuw — PITCH CANKER (@pitchcanker) March 24, 2023

Majora's Mask vibes.

Coins give Mario oxygen

In Super Mario 64, Mario can recover air underwater by collecting coins. A Super Mario 64 manga explains that Mario breaks open the coins, which are filled with air, and inhales it. (I have rearranged the panels into a Western left-to-right reading order.) pic.twitter.com/vNAku5T4VB — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) October 20, 2018

He breaks them open and sucks out the sweet air!

Lovely LEGO builds

The first challenge winners of 2023!



A huge congrats to the winners, who clearly had fun during their A-Frame Cabin getaway!



Congratulate the winners here in our blog post 👇 https://t.co/B3Pch6W3aI #LEGOIdeas pic.twitter.com/FNpBAeyUMW — LEGO® IDEAS (@LEGOIdeas) March 23, 2023

These would look great on a shelf.

The original Halo trilogy were something special

Forever grateful I grew up in the 2000s and got to experience Halo CE, Halo 2 and Halo 3 during their heyday, nothing will ever compare



Thank you to the universe for spawning me at the right time 🙏 — Luc // HiddenXperia (@HiddenXperia) March 22, 2023

It was great growing up with these games.

This is a great story

Don't mix cleaning agents!

