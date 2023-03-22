Bill Gates calls the current AI craze one of two revolutionary moments he's seen in tech Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates compared the importance of the current AI boom to the creation of microprocessors, the Internet, and mobile phones.

Bill Gates is the latest to share his extended opinions on the possibilities and opportunities of the current AI technology craze. The former Microsoft CEO and philanthropist recently dropped a blog post addressing the tech and called it one of two revolutionary moments he’s seen in the tech industry in his life. He also went on to compare the importance of AI tech to other pivotal moments such as the Internet, mobile phones, and microprocessors.

Gates shared his extended thoughts on the AI trend in a post on his personal blog on March 21, 2023. In the post titled The Age of AI has begun, Bill Gates calls what he’s seen in technology one of the two revolutionary moments in technology he’s seen, the first being the first time he was shown a graphical user interface (GUI) on a personal computer.

OpenAI's ChatGPT made waves when it was integrated into the Bing search engine, helping fuel a craze in the tech industry to expand and integrate AI technology elsewhere.

Source: Microsoft

I sat with the person who had shown me the demo, a brilliant programmer named Charles Simonyi, and we immediately started brainstorming about all the things we could do with such a user-friendly approach to computing. Charles eventually joined Microsoft, Windows became the backbone of Microsoft, and the thinking we did after that demo helped set the company’s agenda for the next 15 years.



The second big surprise came just last year. I’d been meeting with the team from OpenAI since 2016 and was impressed by their steady progress.

Bill Gates goes on to write that he feels there are numerous sectors that the growth of AI technology will assist heavily in. One such matter is environmental concerns such as climate change, which is highly relevant to the Gates Foundation, and he went on to tease that the Foundation is looking into ways to reasonably integrate AI into its mission and will have more to share in coming months.

Gates is one of the latest major tech personalities to opine heavily on AI. Nvidia’s Jensen Huang has been all for AI and supported its development and expansion fully. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has been a little more cautious of the subject and has suggested that AI technology needs better regulatory oversight. With the sudden expansion of this tech and the race by many companies to get in on it, it will be interesting to see more of what comes out of the boom. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for more news in AI technology.