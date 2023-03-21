League of Legends Patch 13.6 notes bring Milio to play in the Support role Milio is finally coming into action in the League of Legends roster with a mix of enemy displacement and ally range-buffing abilities. Aurelion Sol was also nerfed again.

League of Legends’ latest update, Patch 13.6, has arrived, and with it comes new Champion Milio. Riot has been repping the character pretty regularly over the course of the previous month, and with this update, he finally arrives in the character roster on March 22. There are, of course, other changes in the patch notes, so you’ll want to catch the broad strokes right here.

League of Legends Patch 13.6 notes

League of Legends Patch 13.6 saw the launch of Milio, the further nerf of Aurelion Sol, Veigar, and Yuumi, and much more.

Source: Riot Games

Riot Games revealed the details of League of Legends Patch 13.6 and its accompanying patch notes on the League of Legends website on March 21, 2023. Milio is easily the headliner this time. He joins League of Legends’ Support cast, offering a multitude of abilities built to keep enemy Champions at bay while healing and boosting the offensive capabilities of his allies with range and damage buffs. You can learn all about what Milio can do in our previous preview of the character.

That wasn’t all that was changed in League of Legends Patch 13.6. Aurelion Sol was widely considered to be a big problem since his rework coming into this patch and it looks like Riot Games really went to work dulling the Star Dragon’s glitter a bit. His Singularity (E) attack now has a longer cooldown at all ranks and his Falling Star / The Skies Descend (R) ultimate has had its effectiveness reduced at multiple ends, including the Stardust required to upgrade it increasing from 75 to a whopping 100.

There are plenty of other changes on the way as well, so check out the full patch notes and stay tuned for more League of Legends coverage right here at Shacknews.