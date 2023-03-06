Milio is League of Legends' first 2023 Champion & a range-augmenting support

While a rework of Aurelion Sol kicked off the first major content of League of Legends in 2023, the first new champ is fast approaching in the form of Milio. This character is a new support that’s going to be coming pretty soon in League of Legends’ next patches and we got a big look at everything he can do and how it can be used. He’s a range-augmenting disruptor that can make distance between friends and their foes, as well as allowing his allies to fight from safer distances.

Milio’s abilities

Milio's Cozy Campfire ability creates a field that not only heals, but also raises attack range and could make him a serious problem along the likes of characters like Caitlyn and Tristana.

Source: Riot Games

Riot Games built Milio as one of the first male enchanter-type supports in League of Legends so far. He carries a backpack full of gooey little creatures that act as the source of his fire-based powers. He can’t do much to damage enemies on his own, but he can displace them and power up his allies to hammer them down for him from safe distance. Milio’s abilities are as follows:

Passive - Fired Up!: "Milio's abilities enchant allies on touch, making their next damage deal a burst of extra damage and burn the target.

"Milio's abilities enchant allies on touch, making their next damage deal a burst of extra damage and burn the target. Q - Ultra Mega Fire Kick: Milio kicks a ball that knocks back an enemy. The ball launches upward on hit and falls toward the enemy, damaging and slowing enemies in the area upon impact.

Milio kicks a ball that knocks back an enemy. The ball launches upward on hit and falls toward the enemy, damaging and slowing enemies in the area upon impact. W - Cozy Campfire: Milio creates an empowering zone that heals allies and increases attack range to those inside. The zone follows the ally nearest to the cast point.

Milio creates an empowering zone that heals allies and increases attack range to those inside. The zone follows the ally nearest to the cast point. E - Warm Hugs: Milio tosses a shield to an ally, temporarily increasing their movement speed.

Milio tosses a shield to an ally, temporarily increasing their movement speed. R - Breath of Life: Milio unleashes a wave of soothing flames that heal and remove crowd control effects from allies in range.

There are some natural synergies for Milio with already-long-range champions. Characters like Caitlyn will benefit from Milio’s range-enhancing W to be able to harass them from even further distances. Meanwhile, Milio can use his Q to punish and push away enemies that get too close to pop his Warm Hugs E ability on allies to help them escape. His R sounds like a game changer as well, being able to wipe crowd control off his allies. Utilizing this in the case of characters like Amumu, Fiddlesticks, or Morgana getting the drop on teams and doing a big stun could turn the tide of the whole fight and allow some major counterplay.

Ultimately, Milio will strive in keeping his own distance as well as there’s little he can do alone. Nonetheless, with such an interesting teammate-augmenting kit, Milio looks like he’s set to make waves in League of Legends’ meta when he drops. Milio will be arriving with League of Legends Patch 13.6, so stay tuned as we await more details on when exactly that patch drops and be sure to read up on previous League of Legends coverage and patch notes as well.