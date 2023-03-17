Musk says Twitter will make tweet recommendation algorithm code open source on March 31 Twitter will reportedly open source all code used to recommend tweets later this month as a way to help people better understand its algorithm.

While previously promised by Elon Musk, today the exact date as to when Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets was shared. Starting on March 31, that information will reportedly become available as a way to help people better understand the platform’s algorithm.

Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31st — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2023

"Our ‘algorithm’ is overly complex and not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things, but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found,” Musk explained.

We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also be open source. Providing code transparency will be incredibly embarrassing at first, but it should lead to rapid improvement in recommendation quality. Most importantly, we hope to earn your trust.

Based on Musk’s remarks, it sounds like the team currently anticipates “embarrassing” issues with the platform’s code to be stumbled upon, with Musk promising to patch any issues as soon as they’re found. That aside, it’ll be interesting to see what else arises once more information in regards to Twitter’s algorithm is shared starting March 31.

Twitter algorithm should be open source — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2022

Musk wanting Twitter to “open source the algorithm” has been something he’s wanted to see done for a while now. Back in 2022, Musk stated that one of the things he believed Twitter should do is open source the algorithm and “make any changes to people’s tweets — you know, if they’re emphasized or de-emphasized — that action should be made apparent so anyone can see that action’s been taken. So there’s no sort of behind-the-scenes manipulation either algorithmically or manually.”

What happens once the source code used to recommend tweets is shared and the Twitter algorithm is further illuminated remains to be seen. Either way, we look forward to finding out come March 31.