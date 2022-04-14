Elon Musk wants Twitter (TWTR) to 'open source the algorithm' Musk suggested putting the code on GitHub for users to look through.

Elon Musk is at the TED 2022 conference sharing his thoughts on a number of things, including how he wants Twitter to “open source the algorithm.” The suggestion is spurred in part by Musk wanting to have more transparent communication in regards to actions taken on the social media platform.

“One of the things I believe Twitter should do is open source the algorithm and make any changes to people’s tweets — you know, if they’re emphasized or de-emphasized — that action should be made apparent so anyone can see that action’s been taken. So there’s no sort of behind-the-scenes manipulation either algorithmically or manually.”

Musk also added later, “The code should be on GitHub so people can look through it.”

It seems like having Twitter move to an open-source algorithm could help provide users with more clarity in regards to things like “having tweets sort of be mysteriously promoted and demoted with no insight into what’s going on” in Musk’s opinion.

Something readers may find interesting as well is that this isn’t the first time Musk has proposed the idea of Twitter having an open-source algorithm. Back on March 24, Musk posted a poll on Twitter asking whether the Twitter algorithm should be open source or not. The results of the poll show a whopping 82.7 percent in favor of an open-source algorithm, and only 17.3 percent against it.

What makes this result even more impressive is that the tweet shows 1,117,574 recorded votes. When doing the math in regards to 82 percent of 1,117,574 votes in favor of an open-source algorithm, that’s over 900,000 votes saying yes to the idea.

Twitter algorithm should be open source — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2022

The suggestion at TED 2022 for Twitter to move to an open-source algorithm also comes less than two weeks after Musk acquired a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter (TWTR), thereby making him the largest shareholder in the company.

While Musk was originally going to join Twitter’s board of directors, he later changed his mind. However, he went on to recently offer $43 billion to buy Twitter outright, noting a need for Twitter to go private in order to undergo changes he feels are necessary. Undoubtedly, one of those changes is that of having Twitter on an open-source algorithm.

What do you think of the idea? Would you like to see Twitter on an open-source algorithm, perhaps with the code on GitHub as Elon has suggested? Let us know in Chatty, and for more on what Elon Musk has been up to today, be sure to read through our coverage of Elon Musk offering to buy Twitter (TWTR) for $43 billion.