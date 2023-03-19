Weekend Discussion - March 19, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Explaining the Metric System for those who don't use it

Only a couple of places in the world don't use the clearly superior Metric System.

A neat illusion

Not quite a full illusion, but one that does wonders sort of simulating the universe.

The world's strongest magnet

Magents, how do they work? It's time to find out!

The Acolytes of Nezarec

It's time to learn about some Destiny lore.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

An icon

Team Green forever.

Good buds

Fan art | Dark Souls



Artist: @wolski_igor pic.twitter.com/qA29b8KiTE — THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) March 15, 2023

I want to know if my Dark Souls mates knew each other before meeting me.

Bloodborne fan art

"Time to meet your fate, Hunter of Hunters"

.

The fantastic Bloody Crow of Cainhurst. Absolutely savage encounter that should not be missed if you're playing Bloodborne. This guy makes every other hunter encounter feel like a walk in the park pic.twitter.com/3jclXRcMxu — Shimhaq (@shimhaq) March 18, 2023

This looks so cool.

The only form of measurement I'll accept

Seven sauces!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to support Shacknews in other ways? You can do so by checking out Shackpets on iOS and Android. It's free and it's all about looking at and voting on pictures of cute pets, like the one of my precious boy Rad you see below!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.