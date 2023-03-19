Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - March 19, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Explaining the Metric System for those who don't use it

Only a couple of places in the world don't use the clearly superior Metric System. 

A neat illusion

Not quite a full illusion, but one that does wonders sort of simulating the universe.

The world's strongest magnet

Magents, how do they work? It's time to find out!

The Acolytes of Nezarec

It's time to learn about some Destiny lore.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

An icon

Team Green forever.

Good buds

I want to know if my Dark Souls mates knew each other before meeting me.

Bloodborne fan art

This looks so cool.

The only form of measurement I'll accept

Seven sauces!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Sam's cat Rad sleeping on a blue blanket

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola