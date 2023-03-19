Weekend Discussion - March 19, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Explaining the Metric System for those who don't use it
Only a couple of places in the world don't use the clearly superior Metric System.
A neat illusion
Not quite a full illusion, but one that does wonders sort of simulating the universe.
The world's strongest magnet
Magents, how do they work? It's time to find out!
The Acolytes of Nezarec
It's time to learn about some Destiny lore.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
An icon
Core memory. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/I5Es7oVDqT— Microsoft (@Microsoft) March 14, 2023
Team Green forever.
Good buds
Fan art | Dark Souls— THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) March 15, 2023
Artist: @wolski_igor pic.twitter.com/qA29b8KiTE
I want to know if my Dark Souls mates knew each other before meeting me.
Bloodborne fan art
"Time to meet your fate, Hunter of Hunters"— Shimhaq (@shimhaq) March 18, 2023
.
The fantastic Bloody Crow of Cainhurst. Absolutely savage encounter that should not be missed if you're playing Bloodborne. This guy makes every other hunter encounter feel like a walk in the park pic.twitter.com/3jclXRcMxu
This looks so cool.
The only form of measurement I'll accept
March 16, 2023
Seven sauces!
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- The Root of Nightmares raid guide - Destiny 2
- Have a Nice Death review: Another day at the office
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon review: Witchy wonderland
- WWE 2K23 review: Repeated strikes
