Nintendo Switch Online adds 4 new classic games including Kirby's Dream Land 2

All four of the recently revealed games for Nintendo Switch Online are available to download and play right now.
Morgan Shaver
Nintendo
1

In a video from Nintendo of America, four new classic titles being added to the Nintendo Switch Online service were revealed. The games include Kirby’s Dream Land 2, BurgerTime Deluxe, Side Pocket, and Xevious. If that’s not enough, all four of these titles are available right now to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers for both the Basic and Expansion Pack tiers.

As outlined in the description of the announcement video, Kirby’s Dream Land 2 and BurgerTime Deluxe are joining the Game Boy collection, with Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles previously revealed to be coming to the service back in February.

This caused a bit of a stir when it was first revealed due to Game Boy Advance games only being available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. That aside though, it’s nice to see games like Kirby’s Dream Land 2 and BurgerTime Deluxe being added to Nintendo Switch Online in March, with the games available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscriber tiers.

For more on Nintendo Switch Online, be sure to brush up on previous announcements including Metroid Fusion coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and the initial reveal of Nintendo Switch Online adding Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles.

Senior Editor
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

