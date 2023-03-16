Nintendo Switch Online adds 4 new classic games including Kirby's Dream Land 2 All four of the recently revealed games for Nintendo Switch Online are available to download and play right now.

In a video from Nintendo of America, four new classic titles being added to the Nintendo Switch Online service were revealed. The games include Kirby’s Dream Land 2, BurgerTime Deluxe, Side Pocket, and Xevious. If that’s not enough, all four of these titles are available right now to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers for both the Basic and Expansion Pack tiers.

Save the day on the Rainbow Islands in Kirby’s Dream Land™ 2 and feast on arcade action in BurgerTime Deluxe, both of which are joining the Game Boy™ – Nintendo Switch Online collection! Plus, run the table in SIDE POCKET on the Super NES™ – Nintendo Switch Online library and scroll your roll in XEVIOUS on the NES™ – Nintendo Switch Online library. All four of these titles are available for Nintendo Switch Online members to play … today!

As outlined in the description of the announcement video, Kirby’s Dream Land 2 and BurgerTime Deluxe are joining the Game Boy collection, with Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles previously revealed to be coming to the service back in February.

This caused a bit of a stir when it was first revealed due to Game Boy Advance games only being available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. That aside though, it’s nice to see games like Kirby’s Dream Land 2 and BurgerTime Deluxe being added to Nintendo Switch Online in March, with the games available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscriber tiers.

