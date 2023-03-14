GPT-4 is OpenAI's newest model of ChatGPT GPT-4 is available now on a waitlist and for ChatGPT+ subscribers.

The value of AI has been a hot conversation lately, and ChatGPT has been at the heart of a lot of those discussions. The chatbot software was created by OpenAI and quickly rose to prominence after becoming available to the public last year. OpenAI has continued to build and improve its service, including a major update that was released today. GPT-4 is the newest model of ChatGPT, and it’s rolling out now for a handful of users.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a tweet earlier today to announce GPT-4. He describes it as ChatGPT’s “most capable and aligned model yet.” GPT-4 is currently available on an API waitlist, and subscribers to ChatGPT+ can get instant access. On the OpenAI website, the company provides some extra details about GPT-4.



Source: OpenAI

We’ve created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning. GPT-4 is a large multimodal model (accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs) that, while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks.

ChatGPT is powered by machine learning, and becomes more knowledgeable and diverse the more users engage with it. OpenAI has used its data and resources to improve upon the service since its Fall 2022 launch. ChatGPT’s popularity has sent waves through the technology industry. Discord recently rolled out a suite of AI features, and General Motors’ VP said that ChatGPT will be “everything.”

It has also given way to competitors such as Google Bard. This week, Google also announced that it would be implementing AI features into Google Workspace. Microsoft, a major OpenAI investor, has used the company’s research to create an AI-powered Bing. As we continue to follow fascinating AI stories, stay with us here on Shacknews.