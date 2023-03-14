Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

GPT-4 is OpenAI's newest model of ChatGPT

GPT-4 is available now on a waitlist and for ChatGPT+ subscribers.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
OpenAI
1

The value of AI has been a hot conversation lately, and ChatGPT has been at the heart of a lot of those discussions. The chatbot software was created by OpenAI and quickly rose to prominence after becoming available to the public last year. OpenAI has continued to build and improve its service, including a major update that was released today. GPT-4 is the newest model of ChatGPT, and it’s rolling out now for a handful of users.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a tweet earlier today to announce GPT-4. He describes it as ChatGPT’s “most capable and aligned model yet.” GPT-4 is currently available on an API waitlist, and subscribers to ChatGPT+ can get instant access. On the OpenAI website, the company provides some extra details about GPT-4.

The OpenAI logo

Source: OpenAI

ChatGPT is powered by machine learning, and becomes more knowledgeable and diverse the more users engage with it. OpenAI has used its data and resources to improve upon the service since its Fall 2022 launch. ChatGPT’s popularity has sent waves through the technology industry. Discord recently rolled out a suite of AI features, and General Motors’ VP said that ChatGPT will be “everything.”

It has also given way to competitors such as Google Bard. This week, Google also announced that it would be implementing AI features into Google Workspace. Microsoft, a major OpenAI investor, has used the company’s research to create an AI-powered Bing. As we continue to follow fascinating AI stories, stay with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola