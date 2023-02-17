Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Hogwarts Legacy director indicates 'no current plans' for DLC

Hogwarts Legacy's game director noted that the push to the finish line has left no room on the developer's plate for future expansions.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
WB Games
Hogwarts Legacy has been one of February's most popular releases. However, reaching high sales numbers was not easy for developer Avalanche Software. In fact, the rush to reach the finish line left the studio with no time to even consider DLC or expansions. Game Director Alan Tew said as much to IGN on Friday, indicating that there are no plans for DLC content.

Students gathered in Hogwarts Legacy

Source: WB Games

"We’ve been really heads down bringing [Hogwarts Legacy] to life," Tew told IGN. "At the moment there are no current plans for DLC."

The struggle to reach a February release date was quite real for Avalanche. The PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game had already been delayed twice, the most recent one bumping it out of the desired Holiday 2022 window. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version of the game won't release until July 25, while old-gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players won't get it until April 4.

Avalanche Software's work proved to be worthwhile in some ways. As noted, it is enjoying high sales numbers, it currently tops the Steam Top Sellers list, and is only behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on the Steam Most Played list peaking at over 450,000 users. The PC version of the game is averaging an 83 on Metacritic, though many outlets (including Shacknews) were not issued a review code from WB Games. Users had reported some glitches and performance issues, but Avalanche has since released a patch addressing many of those problems.

We'll have more on Hogwarts Legacy as it develops. We would also be remiss if we didn't address the transphobic elephant in the room in regards to this topic. We encourage readers to look out for their fellow human and I, myself, would encourage them to donate to Trans Lifeline and other support charities, if possible.

