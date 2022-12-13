Hogwarts Legacy delayed on Xbox One and PS4 Avalanche Software's Harry Potter RPG has been delayed on last-gen consoles.

Hogwarts Legacy has already seen a couple of significant delays, and it looks like the game will take just a bit longer until its ready to deliver its magic to players — at least the ones on last-gen consoles. Hogwarts Legacy’s PS4 and Xbox One release has been delayed to April 2023, and the Switch version is officially set for a July 2023 launch.

Avalanche Software shared the news of Hogwarts Legacy’s latest delay in a thread of tweets on the game’s official account.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms.

Source: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is still set to launch for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on February 10, 2023. It’s specifically the last-gen versions of the game that are going to require an extra few months of development time. We had originally expected all versions of the game back in 2021, but it was then pushed to a late 2022 window. This past summer, it was announced that Hogwarts Legacy had been delayed once more to February 2023.

In recent months, developer Avalanche Software has been showcasing gameplay in Hogwarts Legacy, providing a glimpse at wizard duels, character customization, and the branching storyline. The single-player RPG is set before the story of Harry Potter and will see players attending the magical school of Hogwarts and carving out their own, well, legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is just a couple of months away for players on the newest hardware. Stay tuned for any potential updates on the upcoming wizarding game.