Watch the Destiny 2 As Light Falls ViDoc here The launch of Lightfall is rapidly approaching and Bungie has a few more secrets to share in its Destiny 2 As Light Falls ViDoc.

In the lead up to the release of Lightfall, Bungie has another special ViDoc for players to witness. The Destiny 2 As Light Falls ViDoc should shed more light on the upcoming expansion, the arrival of the Darkness’ Pyramid ship fleet, and how Guardians will be taking the fight to their foe. You can watch the livestream right here on Shacknews.

Destiny 2 As Light Falls ViDoc

The Destiny 2 As Light Falls ViDoc is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET on February 16, 2023. Before the video airs, viewers can watch a little teaser that offers but the smallest morsel of what they are going to see. Take a look at it below and stay tuned as the livestream begins.

In the lead up to Destiny 2’s next major expansion, take a moment to read over our guides. We’ve got one detailing everything leaving Destiny 2 with Lightfall and its partner in crime: how to prepare for Lightfall. Doing a bit of prep work before Lightfall hits is critical for those players looking to rocket through the early grind and engage in the game’s various new mechanics including crafting builds, earning new weapons, and working out the best Artifact setup.

There are even more changes coming with Lightfall. The mod system is getting an overhaul, weapons are getting heavily tuned, and the game is about to get harder. It’s a good time to be a Destiny 2 player and Lightfall looks to be the perfect opportunity for newcomers to dive in.

As for what’s going to be shown in today’s livestream, it’s anyone’s guess. There will no doubt be more insight into the new Strand subclass, the world of Neomuna, and the Witness. But players might also get more information on the upcoming seasons that are set to arrive during the next year of Destiny 2: Season of Defiance and Season of the Deep.

No matter what’s announced today, make sure you stay right here on Shacknews. We’ll have all the necessary coverage as well as plenty of guides on our Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide.